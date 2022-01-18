Rona Marlene Lincks died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born May 16, 1956, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, to Ronald and Janet Marcy. She graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1975. In June 1979, she married Dennis Lincks. In December 1981, she gave birth to her first son, Timothy, and in December 1983, she gave birth to her second son, Joshua. In July 2017, she married her second husband, Dave Smith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet; son, Timothy; father, Ronald; first husband, Dennis; and brother, Phil Marcy. She is survived by her son, Joshua; second husband, Dave Smith; brother, Leon Marcy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Bonners Ferry Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday for the family. Viewing will continue from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday also at Bonners Ferry Funeral Home. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit bonnersferryfuneralhome.com. Bonners Ferry Funeral Home is caring for the family.