Roy Frank Knecht

Roy went to be with the Lord at his home on Gold Hill in Princeton on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
He was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Sept. 8, 1953. He graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1971. He moved to Moscow to go to school and has lived in Latah County since then. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1977 with a degree in radio and television. He worked at KRPL as “Eric Simon.” In 1978, he joined Community Christian Ministries and worked at Crossroads Bookstore and The Dawn Treader record store. In 1981, he met and fell in love with Karen McCrone. They were married in Annapolis, Md.
In the ’80s, woodworking and restoration became his passion. He started Rock Creek Refinishing in 1999, which gave him the opportunity to work full time with what he loved. He also enjoyed driving bus for the Potlatch School District. Roy and Karen moved to Gold Hill in 1989, and have shared the wonderful property and beautiful view with many friends and family. He played softball and loved camping and ’70s music. He was proud to have been a Zags fan before it was popular. His love for his wife, children and family was unbounded. He always had time for friends and was ready to help where ever he was needed. He had a soft heart and a strong hug. He was an example of contentment and joy.
Roy’s mother, Evelyn, and brother, Mark, live in Moscow, as do his three sons, Jack, Henry and William. His daughter, Hannah, recently moved to Boise. Roy has 12 grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Real Life-Moscow with reception and dinner following.