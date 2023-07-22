Sandra “Sandi” Kay Weisel (formerly Sandra Kay Laughlin and Sandra Kay Short) was born July 13, 1938, in Colfax to Russell and Lillian Short and passed away into the loving care of heaven Monday, July 17, 2023, in Spokane.
Her first home was a farm just outside of Pullman. She was met by her sister, Nancy, who was to become a lifelong friend. Three older siblings had since moved away and married. When Sandra was 8 years old, her family moved to Potlatch where her father resumed farming. This move was good, and Sandra loved living there. She enrolled in the third grade and moved to Moscow after her sophomore year where she completed her high school education. She was very active in music, playing the piano since age 6 and the trombone since age 10. She was invited to play with the high school band in Potlatch at the age of 10 and, with her beautiful long braids, received much attention. Her love of music went beyond instruments with vocal music keeping her busy in chorus, trios, quartets and church choir twice each Sunday. In later years, she found karaoke to be a big part of her life singing in a wide variety of places, mostly in Spokane, where she made many good friends.
Sandra attended the University of Idaho for one year and then attended Kinman Business School in Spokane. It was from those later studies that she became adept in both business and writing. She worked for Robert Weisel Sr. in his Moscow insurance agency for two years before moving to San Francisco to live with her sister, not knowing that many years later she would marry his son, Robert Jr.
In 1961, Sandra married John Laughlin, son of Kyle and Marguerite Laughlin. After a near fatal automobile accident in 1962, John returned to the University of Idaho and Sandra worked for Gale Mix at the student union on the Idaho campus. It was a “people” type job and one which Sandra very much enjoyed for four years. From there, she and John moved to Kellogg where they greeted their first son, Kirk. Four years later, baby Kyle joined the family. This marriage later ended in divorce with Sandra moving to Spokane and working for Central Valley School District as its word processor. This proved to be a “love of life” position for nearly 20 years.
As a mother, Sandra instilled in her sons the value of getting the best possible education. This, to her, meant at least another four years past high school. She believed that education and ethics were the key to success. Both Kirk and Kyle achieved those goals, plus more, making her very proud.
Upon her retirement from Central Valley, Sandra spent two months at Christmas time in Germany to be with her son, Kyle, who was a tour guide there. It was a marvelous adventure for her and she saw more than she ever expected. However, she again returned to Germany two years later for a month’s worth of sight-seeing which included one week in Rome at Christmas where she was able to attend the Midnight Mass and witnessed Pope Paul conduct his last Mass. This was quite a spectacle for “a young girl from Idaho.” Oh, how she reminisced about those journeys and always wanted to return.
In 2004, Sandra and Robert Weisel Jr. were reunited after many years. This reunion resulted in marriage. Before moving to Bob’s home in Moscow, they enjoyed Sandi’s karaoke gigs in Spokane with many of her friends. After three months of living in Spokane, they were able to settle into Bob’s home in Moscow. From there they enjoyed several annual trips to Weiser, Idaho, for the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest and Festival and developed a love for traveling. They laughed about going to Leavenworth, Wash., four times one year. This was after Bob’s Alzheimer’s illness. He seemed to just enjoy being there.
They also enjoyed the coasts of Oregon and Washington where they had friends and made more. Sandi laughed about getting Bob to take a ferry to Victoria, British Columbia, and it was one of their most memorable trips. A jet-boat tour on the Snake River into Hells Canyon was such fun and was the last of traveling for Bob. She also enjoyed her business “SLT: Shopping, Lunch, Travel.”
Sandi is survived by two sons: Kirk Laughlin and his wife Nonnie of Seattle, with their three sons Morgan, Mason and Jonathan; as well as son Kyle Laughlin and his wife Kristi of San Diego, with their son Rory and daughter Sage. She is also survived by her sister Nancy DaBroi (Larry), by her niece Julie Blair (Denny), special great-nieces Deanna Blair and Shannon Miller (Keith), as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, a brother, two sisters and two nephews. Cremation has taken place and, at Sandi’s request, no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to: the Autism ACCESS Program at North Beach Elementary, 9018 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle, WA 98117; to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Spokane, or to one’s favorite animal shelter.