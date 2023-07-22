Sandra “Sandi” Kay Weisel (formerly Sandra Kay Laughlin and Sandra Kay Short) was born July 13, 1938, in Colfax to Russell and Lillian Short and passed away into the loving care of heaven Monday, July 17, 2023, in Spokane.

Her first home was a farm just outside of Pullman. She was met by her sister, Nancy, who was to become a lifelong friend. Three older siblings had since moved away and married. When Sandra was 8 years old, her family moved to Potlatch where her father resumed farming. This move was good, and Sandra loved living there. She enrolled in the third grade and moved to Moscow after her sophomore year where she completed her high school education. She was very active in music, playing the piano since age 6 and the trombone since age 10. She was invited to play with the high school band in Potlatch at the age of 10 and, with her beautiful long braids, received much attention. Her love of music went beyond instruments with vocal music keeping her busy in chorus, trios, quartets and church choir twice each Sunday. In later years, she found karaoke to be a big part of her life singing in a wide variety of places, mostly in Spokane, where she made many good friends.

Sandra attended the University of Idaho for one year and then attended Kinman Business School in Spokane. It was from those later studies that she became adept in both business and writing. She worked for Robert Weisel Sr. in his Moscow insurance agency for two years before moving to San Francisco to live with her sister, not knowing that many years later she would marry his son, Robert Jr.

