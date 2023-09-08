Sandy Rae Henriksen was born Aug. 30, 1941, and passed away in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Sandy was born to Gordon and Francis Peters in the family home, one mile east of the small town of Leland. Her grandmother encouraged the delay of her birth because the doctor was some miles away already tending to the birth a boy. Thankfully the doctor made it in time. Sandy and that boy became lifelong friends.

Sandy attended grade school in Leland, later transferring to Juliaetta Elementary and graduated from Kendrick High School. She later went on to graduate from Kinnman Business School in 1961.

Recommended for you