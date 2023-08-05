Sharon Kae Tharp

May 31, 1948 — July 23, 2023
—————
Sharon didn’t want a “standard” obituary. She was not your standard type of gal. From her flaming red hair to her perpetual tie-dyed clothing, she was a vibrant original.
Here are the basics: Born in 1948 to Pete and Mildred Semingson in Crosby, N.D. Graduated High School in Rapid City, S.D. Married her high school boyfriend, Ron Hart (1948-80). They had one child, Jemila. They traveled internationally doing sustainable agriculture and community development work. Survived by her husband Dave Tharp in Palouse, and Dave’s children Justin (Shyrah), Carrisa (Gary) and Trevor (Kendra). And not to forget, her faithful canine companion, Ellie Mae.
Beyond the basics: Sharon was a master gardener. She and Dave turned their place, HarHar Acre into a paradise of plants, greenhouses and hobbit trails.
Sharon did much of her professional work abroad. She went to Yemen in 1974 with her husband Ron where he worked on his Ph.D. dissertation in Cultural Anthropology. In Yemen she helped Ron with his research and taught biology at a local high school, returning to Seattle in 1979. In Seattle, she was hired as a community garden coordinator and was a part of building the Danny Woo community garden in the International District, which is still in use today. Invited back to Yemen by a Dutch NGO, she worked with women in rural villages on small livestock projects and marketing their local crafts.
On her way home she and Jemila (age 12) took an epic round the world trip, including a safari in Africa.
Then deciding it was time to go back to school, she settled in Pullman, earning a master’s degree in agro-forestry from Washington State University. When Jemila graduated from Pullman High School in 1990, Sharon again heard a call to see the world. Joining the Peace Corps, she went to Haiti. After being evacuated from Haiti after the coup in 1991, she continued her Peace Corps service in Ecuador.
Returning to Pullman in 1994, she worked for the City of Pullman, taking care of gardens and Pullman’s beautiful hanging baskets. Here she met Dave Tharp. They married in 2002 and spent an incredible life rafting the Saint Joe River, fly fishing, camping and attending live music throughout the Pacific Northwest. And they always danced until midnight.
Sharon loved her friends and connections, especially those from Sunbanks Music Festival, Clearwater Flycasters and a local renewable energy group fondly known as “So Happy It’s Tuesday.”
Even after being diagnosed with cancer, she kept her normal daily schedule of morning yoga, walking her dog and tending her gardens, continuing to enjoy rafting The Joe, finishing her 13th Bloomsday and going to live music with Dave.
When her cancer pain became too much, she chose to take charge. Thanks to Death with Dignity, she died on a beautiful evening in her gardens with Dave, Jemila and her dog Ellie.
Sharon asked that in lieu of flowers (please enjoy your own), raise a glass of red wine for her and have a good time in this life. Leave this world rocking your soul.
“Going home, Going home
By the waterside, I will rest my bones.
Listen to the river sing sweet songs
To rock my soul.”
— Grateful Dead, Brokedown Palace (Dec. 10, 1971)
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.