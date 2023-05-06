Sherman Carter, a resident of Oak Harbor, Wash., for the past ten years, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Sherman was 97 years old — born March 27, 1926, in American Fork, Utah.

He entered the U.S. Army as a Private in 1945. He was promoted to the rank of Captain while in combat as a Rifle Company Commander, in the 27th Infantry Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. Sherman graduated from the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., the Armed Forces Staff College at Norfolk, Va., and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (now called the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy) at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.

Before being inducted into the Army, Sherman was a student at the University of Utah and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. While on active duty in the Army, he received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, a Master of Business Administration degree from Syracuse University, and a PhD degree from The American University in Washington, D.C.

Recommended for you