Sherman Carter, a resident of Oak Harbor, Wash., for the past ten years, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Sherman was 97 years old — born March 27, 1926, in American Fork, Utah.
He entered the U.S. Army as a Private in 1945. He was promoted to the rank of Captain while in combat as a Rifle Company Commander, in the 27th Infantry Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. Sherman graduated from the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., the Armed Forces Staff College at Norfolk, Va., and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (now called the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy) at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.
Before being inducted into the Army, Sherman was a student at the University of Utah and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. While on active duty in the Army, he received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, a Master of Business Administration degree from Syracuse University, and a PhD degree from The American University in Washington, D.C.
Sherman was in the Army for 24 years, his last assignment being in the Pentagon, in the Office of the Army Chief of Staff. He was a Master Parachutist, and retired as a Colonel at the age of 42 to take a job as Financial Vice President for the University of Idaho.
After ten years as the Financial Vice President of the University of Idaho, Sherman served for ten years as the Executive Vice President of the University of Alaska, Statewide System. Sherman was the Treasurer for two large charitable foundations for about twenty years.
He received a special personal commendation from the Alaska State Legislature, signed by the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate, in recognition of his service to the University of Alaska and to the nation.
After retiring from the University of Alaska in 1987, Sherman spent over twenty years in homes he owned on the Gulkana River in Alaska and on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii.
Sherman is survived by his wife, Nina, who resides in Oak Harbor, and by four daughters, two sons, and one brother all of whom reside outside the state of Washington. Sherman requested that there be no memorial service for him and that no one send flowers. He stated that he was thankful to his country, grateful for the kindness and help he received from his family, friends and acquaintances, and that he wished them health, peace and happiness.