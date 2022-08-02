We are sad to announce the passing of Shirley Allen (Knowles) Franks on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 90. Shirley was born and raised in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School and attending Idaho State University.
After receiving her degree and teaching certification, she moved to Burley, Idaho, where she taught high school English and journalism. While in Burley, she met J. Richard “Dick” Franks, who was also teaching at the high school. They were married in 1956 and shortly thereafter moved to Provo, Utah, so that Dick could continue his education at Brigham Young University.
They later moved to Lansing, Mich., so Dick could pursue his Ph.D. at Michigan State University. There, the first two of her three children, Jeffrey and John, were born. In 1964, they moved to Pullman, where Dick had accepted a position teaching audiology. In 1970, they welcomed a third child, their daughter, Rebecca, into their home.
After arriving in Pullman, Shirley became very active in the community, volunteering in her children’s schools, for the public library (her puppet shows with Sharon Wiser were celebrated) and she volunteered at elections, the Pullman High School graduation party committee (many years after her children had graduated), Sigma Kappa sorority, the hospital gift shop, Meals-on-Wheels, and T.O.P.S., just to name a few.
Shirley was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities over the years. Probably her favorite calling was working in the church library, where she could be around books and talk with everyone she saw, which were two of her most favorite things to do. When her children got older, Shirley worked part-time at the Bookie for many years and then in the ticket office of Beasley Coliseum, where she especially loved chatting with university students who had come to WSU from abroad.
Shirley belonged to a local bowling league for more than 40 years. She was an avid reader, with her primary interest in mystery novels. She was talented in crochet, had a wonderful soprano singing voice and collected souvenir spoons and fun earrings.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, J. Richard Franks; her siblings, Lorna, Virginia, Joyce and Allen; and one grandchild, Caleb Franks. Remaining family include her three children, Jeffrey (Marisol), John (Valerie) and Rebecca (Jon Paul); additionally, her nine grandchildren, who were the most important things in her life.
A viewing will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman, with the funeral service being held at 11 a.m., followed by her interment next to her eternal companion at the Pullman Cemetery.
Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.