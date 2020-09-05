Stephanie Renae Ficca, 51, of Moscow passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Stephanie was born Jan. 29, 1969, in Spokane. When she was 6 years old, she moved to Pullman with her mother, Janis, and her brother, Jason. On Feb. 19, 1977, her mother remarried to John Ficca and two families became one. At that time, Stephanie gained a sister, Jodie, and two brothers, Aaron and Leigh. In 1979, the family moved to Moscow.
While growing up, Stephanie enjoyed horseback riding and belonged to the Moscow 4-H Riding Club. She also learned to play the piano and developed a love of literature. She remained an avid reader throughout her life. She inherited a deep love of animals from her mother and found great joy in the many four-legged family members she cared for. Some of her fondest memories as a youth were of the Ficca family reunions hosted each Independence Day at the family’s home north of Moscow. After graduating from Moscow High School in 1987, Stephanie attended Kinman Business College in Spokane.
Stephanie worked for many years in various roles at the University Inn in Moscow. She also worked many years as a bartender at the Plantation Bar, also in Moscow. She very much loved the customers she served and was loved in return by them. Later in life, she chose to return to college and enrolled at the University of Idaho. Prior to her passing, she was employed at Washington State University in the Mechanical Engineering Department.
Stephanie met the love of her life, Tim Lewis, in 1997. After many years together, the couple finally married May 2, 2013. At that time, she officially became stepmother to Tim’s three boys, Andrew, Dakota and Tallen. Stephanie was a loving and beloved stepmother, stepgrandmother, wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Tim Lewis, of Moscow; her father and stepmother, John and Linda Ficca, of Moscow; her brother, Aaron, of Moscow; her brother, Leigh, of Moscow; her brother, Jason, of Timnath, Colo.; as well as her stepsons, Andrew Gilder, of Moscow, Dakota Lewis, of Seattle, and Tallen Lewis, of Lewiston. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janis, and her sister, Jodie.
A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held in Moscow at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of the Palouse in Stephanie’s name.