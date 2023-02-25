Steven A. Bentjen, 66, of Mead, Wash., passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. He was born and raised in Orange, Calif., where he enjoyed the ocean, surfing, fishing, camping with family and friends and riding motorcycles in Yucca Valley.
He graduated from Orange High School, attended Orange Coast College, earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Humboldt State University, and a master’s degree in microbiology from the University of Idaho.
He worked for OHM Corporation in Ohio, the University of Idaho and Washington State University. He was proud of the patented DNA test he co-invented to save the lives of certain breeds of dogs when testing for heartworm disease.
He was active in the Friends of the Clearwater organization.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur, and brother, Gary. He leaves behind his son, William Quinn and Kaitlin, of Burlington, Wash.; daughter Anna, of Pullman; brother Chris, of Wilsonville, Ore.; mother Mary Lou, of Sherwood, Ore.; Autumn Estes, of Spokane.
A private service will be held.