Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Hospice House North in Spokane. Steven was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Pullman, to Vern and Geraldine (Johnson) Bidle. Steven grew up in Pullman and following his graduation from Pullman High School, he attended Washington State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Steven was a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity during his time as a WSU student and played an active role in fraternity life.
He began his career in farming and during the winters would live in Aspen, Colo., where he worked and skied. It was in Aspen that Steve met Kim Robins and in July of 1983 they were married at the Albion United Protestant Church. They lived in Albion until moving to Pullman. Steve continued in farming until his retirement at which time he went into sales. He and Kim later divorced, but maintained a close friendship over the years.
Steven loved his family and so enjoyed time spent with everyone. He was a wonderful father, son, brother and best friend. Steven was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing, golf, skiing and being out in nature. He loved music and enjoyed many different artists. Steve enjoyed all types of sports and played on area softball teams through the years.
He is survived by his daughter Megan Bidle and fiancé Matthew Parker of Tamarac, Fla.; son Ryan Bidle of Pullman; his mother Jerry Bidle; two sisters Vicki Padilla and Diane (Jack) Emick; one brother Paul (Diana) Bidle and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his father Vern Bidle.
The viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. A memorial gathering to celebrate Steven’s life will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitman County Fire District 11 station at Albion. Mask and social distancing protocols will be observed. Steven will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery with a private family graveside service. Memorial donations are suggested to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 484, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.