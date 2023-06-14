Susan Margaret Curtis died Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Moscow.

Susan Margaret Curtis was born May 17, 1950, to Harry R. And Della Mae Robinson Ward in Oroville, Calif.

She was the oldest of four daughters. The family lived many places in the northwest and Canada. Susan graduated from Orofino High School in May 1968. She continued her education at Walla Walla Community College, graduating in 1982 with her nursing degree. She worked in long term care in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Las Vegas and Arizona areas.