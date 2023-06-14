Susan Margaret Curtis died Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Moscow.
Susan Margaret Curtis was born May 17, 1950, to Harry R. And Della Mae Robinson Ward in Oroville, Calif.
She was the oldest of four daughters. The family lived many places in the northwest and Canada. Susan graduated from Orofino High School in May 1968. She continued her education at Walla Walla Community College, graduating in 1982 with her nursing degree. She worked in long term care in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Las Vegas and Arizona areas.
Susan was an avid pool player. She played league in Asotin and even went to play in Twin Falls. She loved playing bingo and even celebrated her granddaughter Alyssa’s fifth birthday at a bingo hall. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved her great-grandsons “the littles.”
Susan had two sons, Robert and Mark Ward with George Albert. Susan married Marvin J. Joye and had her daughter, Sallie, in August 1973. This marriage also gave her a bonus daughter, LeighAnn. Susan then married Larry White Eagle and had her son Bryan in July, 1977.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Della Ward, and her sister, Linda Darlene Ward. She is survived by her sisters, Lani Lynn West of Diamond Springs, Calif., and Bobbie Jo (Lee) Norton of Cottontown, Tenn.; her daughters Sallie Joye of Moscow, and LeighAnn (Thorn) Pudmaroff of Pacific Beach, Wash.; son, Bryan White Eagle of Everett, Wash. She also leaves six grandchildren Alyssa (Steve) Holt of Lewiston, Alice (Marcus) Johnstone of Olympia, Jordon (Reece) White Eagle of Lynnwood, Wash., Tarriq Well of Lapwai, Javien Hardin of Culdesac and Denali Umphenors of Moscow. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren.
Family had a private viewing Tuesday, June 13, at Short’s Funeral Chapel. Susan will later be reunited with her parents in Oroville.