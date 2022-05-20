Vicky Lynn Pratt passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Vicky was born Feb. 9, 1952, in Burien, Wash., to Irene and Victor Roose. Born and raised in Washington, she learned quickly to be a tomboy and loved finding ways to get into trouble.
Vicky met the love of her life, George Pratt, when she was 14. She quickly got pregnant, ran away in the middle of the night and drove to Nevada where they eloped unbeknownst to her parents at the time. She loved telling that story; how the courthouse was right next to the sheriff’s department and how they sweated bullets until they were finally eloped and got out of town as fast as they could. Their son, Robert, was born shortly thereafter. Vicky soon reared two more sons, George and Marc, and later their daughter, Laura.
Vicky loved to travel, camp and gamble. She was always down for taking a road trip, finding a hot spring or tub to soak in, and a having good seafood dinner.
She danced to a drum of her own beat and lived by a motto of “not all that wander are lost.” Some remember her by her caring, joyous personality and never being afraid to jump in and help where needed before her health started declining.
Vicky worked for Washington State University in a variety of roles over the years. She even was a sorority mom for a short bit and loved being a part of the home. Her health issues caused her to retire early which allowed her to enjoy being around family and friends, oftentimes driving them crazy.
Vicky leaves behind her son, Robert, and his three children, Tony, Jennifer and Brianna; daughter, Laura (Troy) Bland and her children, Joseph, Tristen and Zachery; sister, Janet Staggs; brother, Ed (Debbie) Roose; and eight great-grandchildren. She joins her husband, George; two sons, George and Marc; sisters, Diane Schultz and Kay Irwin; brother, Tod Roose; and her parents.
A celebration of Vicky’s life will be held on Saturday, May 21, in Billings, Mont. The family requests any remembrances to be mailed to 1121 Burlington Ave., Billings, MT 59102, or pay it forward at your next coffee shop visit and surprise a stranger with a small good deed with a caramel frappuccino.