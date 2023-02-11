Vicky Lynn Shaw was born Nov. 12, 1951, to Jack and Nita Beck in Moscow. She passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Moscow. She was raised on a farm outside of Moscow along with her sisters Terry, Dianne and Linda, and her brother Cliff. She graduated Moscow High in 1970, and subsequently completed a course at Kinman Business University in Spokane.
She returned to Moscow and was employed by General Telephone Company until her marriage to Gary Shaw. They made their home in Tillamook, Ore., where her, daughter, Shelly Lynn was born.
She divorced and returned to Moscow and went to work for First Security Bank, where she worked in new accounts for several years. Following that, she was employed as an office manager for Alfred Fairbanks, DDS, in Pullman. She later was employed as a desk clerk at Super 8 Motel in Moscow.
Vicky loved her daughter, her four grandchildren and her great-grandson, who were the light of her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date.