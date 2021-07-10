W. Dale McGahan, a lifelong Troy resident, died at his home Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was 89.
Dale was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Troy to Claude and Carlot (Anderson) McGahan. Dale grew up and went to school, graduating from Troy High.
He began as a dairyman, later opening McGahan Insurance Agency in Troy. Dale was active in the community as a business owner, city councilman, supporter of Troy High School athletic and FFA programs, and a lifelong member of Troy Lutheran Church, where his wife, Kathryn, was the church organist for many years.
Dale married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn J. Sandell, at the Troy Lutheran Church in 1949. She preceded him in death in November 2014.
He is survived by his children, Marshall McGahan, Kristine Lightfield and Paul McGahan; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Dale also leaves two sisters, Wilma Steigers and Joyce Burt, and a brother, Bob McGahan, and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials be made to Troy Lutheran Church. There will be a family burial at Burnt Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.