Our family is heartbroken to announce that Wacy Joe DeCora, 32, of Moscow, departed this earth on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, following one last adventure on the Snake River in his prized jet boat.

Summarizing someone’s entire life in just a few paragraphs is akin to capturing the vastness of an ocean within a small jar; yet it is a challenge we find staring us in the face.

Feb. 15, 1991, witnessed the rising sun and the birth of Wacy, a day that added a touch of brightness to the world. From that day forward, Wacy blessed his family with his curious, wild spirit. He spent much of his time worrying his mother and antagonizing his sisters, though somehow, he kept them doting on his every move. His earliest adventures took place throughout Idaho, particularly in Salmon and Idaho Falls. An independent and vibrant personality from the beginning, Wacy was immediately fascinated with machines and started taking things apart when he was only 4 years old. Pieces of household gadgets and parts of toys constantly littered the floor of his childhood bedroom. His wild side was best tamed by giving him any engine or machine to tinker with, which were luckily abundantly available on his family’s ranch in Salmon. This drive to understand the workings of the world persisted into adulthood as he flourished at his profession of being a mechanic and jack of all trades, master of most. He was the self-proclaimed “6.0 Ford Diesel pro” but there was truly nothing he couldn’t repair.

