Walt Brost, longtime Colfax funeral director, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home after battling prostate cancer for many years. He was 83. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Colfax Methodist Church. Walt will be buried during a private family service at the Colfax Cemetery. For those who wish, viewing will be Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax.
Walter Roy Brost was born April 28, 1939, in Alliance, Neb., to Walter W. and Gladys Brown Brost. He lived in Alliance through kindergarten. Between 1944 and 1952 Walt lived in multiple states. His family settled in Cottonwood in 1952 and Walt graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1957. He moved to Connell, Wash., in the fall of 1957, and graduated from Columbia Basin College in the fall of 1959.
That fall Walt started his apprenticeship in funeral service at DeWitt Funeral Home in Walla Walla, serving in that capacity for two years. He attended the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1962. Upon graduation he returned to DeWitt’s and worked there until moving to Seattle in 1964. Walt came to Colfax in the Spring of 1972 and began working for Ray Brown at L.L. Bruning Funeral Home. Walt and his wife Verna purchased the funeral home in 1983 and he operated it until his retirement in May 2001.
Throughout his years in Colfax, Walt served on various church committees. He is a past president of the Colfax Rotary Club and was an honorary pancake turner for life. He was a former member and longtime trustee of the Colfax Elks Lodge, league bowler for Colfax Men’s Bowling League, member of the Colfax Golf and Country Club and served on the Colfax Little League Board in the mid-1970s.
Walt married Verna Ann Calder on June 25, 1961, in Walla Walla, they had four children. Walt is preceded in death by his wife Verna, who died in an automobile accident in Tahiti on March 26, 2000, and his sister Rose Mary Kopf. Walt married Donna Rae Thompson on Sept., 1, 2012. Walt is survived by his wife Donna and her five children; his children Tammra Brost, Todd (Chaurise) Brost, Troy (Cheryl) Brost, and Tricia (Steve) Onofrei; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law Larry Kopf; sisters Rosetta (Rick) Beebe and Mona (Anthony) Bashore; brother-in-law Gary (Joan) Calder, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Colfax Golf Foundation, Building Fund. Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.