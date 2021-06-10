William “Stubbie” Crowe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the age 38 at his home in Bainville, Mont.
Willie was born Oct. 12, 1982, in Santa Cruz, Calif., and was adopted at one-day-old by Fred and Sally Crowe. He spent his childhood in Bend, Ore., where he was a fun-loving and mischievous kid who played soccer, swam on the local swim team and was active in 4-H.
After high school, Willie volunteered in the Navy as a fire control technician, maintaining the Close-In-Weapons-System (CIWS) on the USS Lincoln aircraft carrier and then did a tour of duty in Iraq, maintaining a Navy missile defense system.
Upon leaving the Navy, Willie was a building contractor with many friends in and around Lewiston and he worked as a welder of windmill systems in Dayton before moving to Williston, N.D., in 2008 to begin a career in the dynamic oil services industry.
Following up on his love of the outdoors and working with his hands, Willie found his true calling as a cowboy in northern Montana. He became the right-hand man for Dave Granley on his cattle ranch and grain farm, where he fully enjoyed his life until he passed. His needs were simple: He loved his friends; his dog, Heidi; his truck; and helping others. Willie was a brilliant thinker with a love of reading. He had an honest personality that was huge.
He is survived by his parents, Sally Crowe, of Bend, and Fred Crowe, of Dayton; and sister Cameron, of New York City. Willie was preceded in death by his younger sister and best friend in life, Katherine. He was known for having a big heart and caring nature, which he acquired by helping Katherine, who was quadriplegic but very social. Willie is also survived by his loving family in Idaho, Lonna and Ron Bishop and their children, Katherine, RJ, Gene and Jacob; his best friends, Steve, Levi and Zach; friends Terra Axtell and Kevin Acree, of Lewiston; and all his good friends that he considered family in and around Bainville, Mont. He had numerous other people that he loved and cherished and they will miss him tremendously. We love you, Willie De Stubbie.
Services will be held June 26 in Lewiston, with time and location to be decided.