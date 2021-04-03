Yvonne Marie Lewis

Yvonne Marie (Musch) Lewis passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
She was born June 3, 1932, to William and Luzelle Musch. She grew up and attended schools in Bovill and Deary, graduating from high school at the age of 16.
Yvonne married James Lewis in 1949 and the two remained in Bovill while raising their three daughters, Judy, Jani and Joan. Like her father, Yvonne was a logging camp cook and worked for Potlatch Corporation. She also worked for Potlatch in their Bovill office until she retired in 1994. After retiring, she and Jim moved to Lewiston where the gardening season she enjoyed so much was extended.
To say Yvonne was creative would be an understatement, there was nothing she could not do. When presented with a request to build or make something, she never turned down the challenge. She was an avid gardener who knew just what to plant in order to have beautiful colors in bloom most anytime of the year. Yvonne loved to pick and stockpile huckleberries in her freezer and use them in her amazing pies. Her strongest passion was quilting and we are very thankful to have so many of her beautiful creations to remember her by. She remained active throughout her life and rarely took time out to rest, she was always working on a project.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jim of Lewiston; her only sibling, Bill (Marynel) Musch of La Quinta, Calif.; her daughters, Judy (Bill Elliott) Johnston of Deary, Jani (Bob) Roberts of Oak Harbor, Wash., Joan (Don) Zimmerman of Clarkston; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law and a great grandson.
The family is at peace knowing she has been restored to her beautiful self and is reunited with loved ones who have gone before her. A potluck luncheon will be held at noon, Saturday, April 10, at the Deary Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bovill Improvement Group, PO Box 324, Bovill, ID 83806 or the Deary Community Center, 403 Line St, Deary, ID 83823.