It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zane Graham on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Zane was born Jan. 26, 1990, in Moscow. After graduating, he lived in Coeur d’Alene and, not long after, was drawn to the city of Seattle. He worked in many restaurants around the city, where he became a large part of the community. He formed strong relationships throughout the community, including with his two bands, Dust Mice, with which he was the drummer for six years, and more recently, Mind Beams. He was attending North Seattle College, seeking a degree in computer science and programming while working in the student services department.
Despite his young age, Zane had a lot to give the world. He was a caring, compassionate person who always put others before himself. He was known for being a humble, gentle and smart human, with a joy and talent for music, cooking, writing, skateboarding and surfing. He had created a beautiful life in north Seattle with Laurelle LaCasse, his girlfriend, who he was excited to build a future with, along with their two cats. He will be deeply missed by many.
Rest easy son, brother and friend, until we meet again.
He is survived by his father David Graham, mother Carolyn Doe, sister Aisha Graham, sister Angela Stange, stepmother Rose Graham, stepbrother Ryan Parks, and girlfriend Laurelle LaCasse.
There will be a virtual memorial today and an in-person celebration of life held this spring in Seattle, more details to come.