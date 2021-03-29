Officers arrested two people Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit through Pullman and into Lewiston.
According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with 40-year-old Jamie Westman, of East Wenatchee, Wash., and 47-year-old April Darling, of Priest River, Idaho, for a speeding violation 1:30 a.m. on State Route 195 north of Pullman.
Westman did not pull over and led deputies on a chase into Pullman via Davis Way and onto Grand Avenue,
Deputies continued to follow the vehicle from Pullman to the top of Lewiston Hill at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips at the bottom of the hill and the vehicle continued several more miles on flat tires. It eventually stopped at Potlatch Mill in Lewiston.
Westman and Darling exited the vehicle and ran. Police chased them down and arrested them.
Westman was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on a variety of charges including felony eluding, obstructing, resisting, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia. Westman will face additional charges of felony eluding in Whitman County.
Darling was also booked into the Nez Perce County jail for obstructing, resisting, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.