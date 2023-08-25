Several recent articles in the Daily News emphasized the need to know the truth and base decisions on the truth. We are bombarded by deceptive mainstream media news with outright lies about climate, evolution, gender fluidity, government actions and more. I rejoice that there are people seeking the truth about critical issues and willing to take more time to discern what is the truth on a given topic and avoid being brainwashed or gaslighted.
Climate change, previously global warming, continues to be a topic of major deception based largely on some predictive computer models that have been unable to correctly duplicate past annual temperatures and continue to falsely predict future temperatures. Because of belief in these defective computer programs the federal government is destroying the economy by shutting down fossil fuel sources while trying to transition to an unreliable technology that is more expensive and unavailable to replace current fossil fuel energy sources.
Our current administration is paying no attention to the fact that China and India, the two biggest producers of carbon dioxide, have no intentions of stopping construction of new coal-fired plants and continuing to rely on fossil fuels. Shutting down all sources of carbon dioxide in the U.S. will not reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere at all due to the huge increases caused by China and India. It will, however, cripple the U.S. economy and push the U.S. farther and faster into debt. The U.S. is not prepared for a major war in the near future but is irrationally planning for a hypothetical disastrous climate event in the distant future.
Lack of truth is a huge distraction concerning what is coming and how to best prepare for it. We desperately need a media and people who will seek the truth and provide the supporting facts to make wise decisions.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Appalled by UI decision
I am appalled and furious about the University of Idaho’s decision to bring in a Home Depot on state property. Moscow already has similar home-owned businesses on each side of Moscow. Home Depot will bring jobs, yes, but all its profits will go out of state to wherever its corporate headquarters are. Moscow Building Supply, Spence Hardware and Tri-State serve our needs very well and their profits go back into the community and help to make Moscow thrive. A big corporation like Home Depot has the resources to cut prices to drive home-owned businesses out of business. Then when it is the only one left, drive prices back up. This is an insult from the university to the community that supports it. Shame! Shame! Shame!
Helen Wootton
Moscow
The GOP dichotomy
I’ve been reading with interest the situation concerning the reprimand of Rep. Lori McCann by the Latah County Republican Central Committee. It’s an affront to her and to the people who elected her. In addition, what do the reprimands say about the value of critical thinking, following one’s conscience, and representing your constituents while also trying to be an effective member for one’s party?
One thing that strikes me about the Republican Party these days is the inconsistency between supposedly promoting liberty, limited government and economic conservatism while simultaneously investing increasing power into the hands of a few.
This dichotomy does nothing but discourage mature people from running for office and encourage conformists or ideologues to run instead. It’s why I very reluctantly left the Republican Party several years ago. I hope Rep. McCann knows how much she is respected by many of us in this district — regardless of our party affiliation. I was not at the meeting, but it sounds like she handled the reprimand like other aspects of her job: respectfully and thoughtfully.
Len McCoy
Moscow
Do not be fooled
Republicans seem to believe the U.S. Constitution applies to no one. Trump agrees. With exceptions for rich white people.
Turning the Constitution into a freak show, Republicans mimic king Donald, trashing women, minorities, democracy, the environment, family values and supplanting these with bribery, gerrymandering, racism, hatred, violence, bigotry and fascism. To this brand, add crazed gunmen, supported by the “freedom caucus” and their crones who are working with school dietitians on how much nutritious lead children like in “bulletbiasse.”
Additionally, former Republicans continue restricting teachers and curriculums, resulting in poorly educated schoolchildren who are malleable for indoctrination.
As for the Department of Justice, Trump would replace current employees with blindly obedient ringers promoting discrimination techniques.
At trial, a preponderance of evidence, looming testimony from staffers and Trump’s own admissions will make prosecuting him fairly simple.
According to the Guardian, former speaker of the House John Boehner said Trump’s obsession with deep state conspiracies is “delusional.” Trump staff, advisors, cabinet members and his own judicial appointees all told him he lost. Still, he remains a hardened never truther.
When the indictment was announced, a Fox News headline said, “Free speech indicted.” Except, Fox’s duped anchors didn’t bother reading it — the indictment addressed the free speech issue. Instead, they regurgitate deep state coverups. Read the indictment. Do not be fooled. Blind obedience leads to the abyss, where Trump the headmaster will separate people who adhere to Constitutional tenets from their heads. The violence will not be limited to liberals. Rinos and Finos will not be happy when they see their heads piled in a wheelbarrow.