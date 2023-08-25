Speaking the truth

Several recent articles in the Daily News emphasized the need to know the truth and base decisions on the truth. We are bombarded by deceptive mainstream media news with outright lies about climate, evolution, gender fluidity, government actions and more. I rejoice that there are people seeking the truth about critical issues and willing to take more time to discern what is the truth on a given topic and avoid being brainwashed or gaslighted.

Climate change, previously global warming, continues to be a topic of major deception based largely on some predictive computer models that have been unable to correctly duplicate past annual temperatures and continue to falsely predict future temperatures. Because of belief in these defective computer programs the federal government is destroying the economy by shutting down fossil fuel sources while trying to transition to an unreliable technology that is more expensive and unavailable to replace current fossil fuel energy sources.

