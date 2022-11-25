Downtown Pullman project addresses the wrong problem

Terry Day

 Geoff Crimmins

Recently, I attended a daylong meeting in Moses Lake on proposals to expand the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project. As I listened to presentations and overviews of research, it became apparent that many of them addressed the wrong problem.

The goal of the Columbia Basin Development League is to get more acres under irrigation, which requires getting more water, from state and federal governments of course.

This, as cities within the present project and in the proposed expansion area find their wells running dry because of drought and long-term over-pumping from underground aquifers.

