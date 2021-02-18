Switching parties
Those of you who follow my letters may be surprised to hear that I plan to register with the Republican Party for the next election. And, I’m writing to encourage my fellow liberals to do the same.
See, for those of us in deep-red states like Idaho, our representatives are usually not chosen on election day; they’re mostly chosen during the Republican primaries. In previous years, who Republicans chose was of less concern because they could be expected to adhere to traditional conservative principles. But, things have changed.
Now, the results of the Republican primary could mean the difference between being represented by a dedicated public servant or a wholly unqualified, anti-democracy, Qanon nutjob. I’ve lived in Idaho — which is to say, under Republican leadership — my whole life. While I often grumble about their policies, there’s still nowhere I’d rather live. However, if we came to be led by the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’d be forced to reconsider.
Our best defense against the reality-deniers, insurrections, would-be authoritarians, and conspiracy mongers is a principled, rational Republican Party that shares our interest in preserving democratic values. For the greater good of our country, we must do all we can to support sane Republicans and drive out the crazies, including voting in the Republican primaries. (Don’t worry — you can still vote for whatever destined-to-lose Democrat you like in the general election.)
As Geoffrey Kabaservice recently wrote in the Guardian, “If Trump-inspired radicalism on the right isn’t checked by responsible actors on both sides, history will record this moment as the beginning of the end of American democracy.” Please join me in supporting Republicans who still believe in truth, decency, and democracy.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Adams earns retirement
Scott Adams has well earned his retirement, slated for December 2022, at which point he will have completed 30 years as Pullman Regional Hospital CEO.
How well I remember Dr. Kenneth Sato using a pen knife to break paint that sealed the window in my room so he could open it to cool down the room where I lay recovering from surgery in 1975.
The old hospital on the Washington State University campus served until 2004 when, under Adams’ leadership, the new hospital on Bishop Boulevard opened.
That was the same year that I retired after 32 years on the WSU faculty and Ruth and I were deciding whether to stay in Pullman or return to my home town of Kennewick. A major factor was the dramatic improvements that were being made in the Pullman medical community and the new hospital was a significant attraction to remain in Pullman.
Of course, a great many people were involved in the growth of the medical community, including the hospital; but Adams played a key role. He and his family also have contributed significantly to the community, in many other ways.
What an asset they are.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Anti-semitic vandalism
Very early Feb. 8, Temple Beth Shalom in Spokane was vandalized with red swastikas painted the on the synagogue and on the Holocaust Memorial. The Spokane Police Department is investigating the matter as malicious harassment and a hate crime and are searching for the perpetrator.
It is surprising and disappointing that this was not reported in our Moscow-Pullman Daily News because this is important news for us to know about, to discuss and think about while remembering that it is the second such incident in our area following the defacing of the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise in December.
These anti-semitic strikes are more than crimes against the Jews in Spokane and Boise, who will be left with the scars of remembering the incidents, but are evidence to us of the brewing hatred of all minorities that mars our culture and calls us all to united action to protect the freedom, safety and well-being of all peoples, and the harmony of our entire society.
It is heartening to see and learn about letters of support being sent to Temple Beth Shalom from many individuals and organizations including the president and head administrators of WSU. We at the Latah County Human Rights Task Force join with all who seek to work together to be proactive against all forms of bigotry and discrimination while supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. Justice for all means all working for justice. We are stronger together.
Joann Muneta, chair
Latah County Human Rights Task Force
Moscow
Real men of the GOP
GOP members in the U.S. Senate are doing their seditious duty and acquitting Trump before his trial starts. This takes a lot of guts. This is how they got that courage.
Lindsey Graham got his when he asked Trump to mention his name to Fox News and Trump mocked him and gave out his personal cell number on national TV. No Graham response.
Ted Cruz got his when Trump announced, right in front of him on national TV, that his wife is ugly and his father killed JFK. It takes a real man to take it and say nothing. He’s manning up now with machine gun bacon and a beard attempt.
There are 40 more just like these guys in the Senate, more than a gross in the House and they make our laws. Although not a senator, unemployed and homeless Mike Pence is the gutsiest of all.
On Insurrection Day, Mike Pence gazed out a Capitol window and saw his gallows. He already decided not to obey Trump’s order to sell out America, ruin his life and his family’s future.
So Donald Trump tried to kill them.
Since that day, no word from Pence. It takes rare fortitude for a man to run for his life with his wife and daughter and hide knowing who tried to kill them and not make a peep. Mother must be proud.
Rich Strongoni
Moscow
A poor lifeguard
Disqualification is the remedy the Constitution authorizes in the case of a president who is found to have committed impeachable offenses, but is no longer in office. It is a serious punishment that should be reserved for the most serious offenses, and it is appropriate here.
As president, Trump swore to uphold the Constitution and U.S. laws. His job was to protect citizens, safeguard national security and make sure that laws are faithfully executed. As Commander-in-Chief, he had the power to use military force. As a politician, he commanded the attention of millions of followers.
So it is very serious when a president holding that much power spends weeks claiming that democratically held elections were fraudulent, but consistently fails to prove any of his claims in court. A president trying to hold on to power that way is attacking the very foundation of our democracy and presenting one of the worst threats to the viability of our republic.
Trump told the crowd: “When you catch somebody in a fraud, you’re allowed to go by very different rules.” That is the logic of a demagogue and scofflaw, not of a president who had sworn to ensure that laws are obeyed. Later, Trump justified the rioting, expressed his love for the rioters, and wrote “Remember this day forever!“ He has vowed to continue his fight to stop the steal. He is unrepentant.
If a lifeguard had watched a mob attack victims in a pool, and enjoyed the show for hours before intervening, that lifeguard would be disqualified from ever being trusted in that job, especially if he claims he did nothing wrong, the mob was justified, and he will act the same way in the future.
Myron Schreck
Moscow