Isn’t there a form of mental illness in which one cannot distinguish fantasy from reality? Shortly after his election, then President Donald Trump convened a manufacturing advisory council of top CEOs under the MAGA banner of bringing back jobs to American shores. Amid Trump’s xenophobic bluster, you could make out the disbelief and embarrassment in the CEO’s faces. Most left early-on to Trump’s cries of “you grandstanders!”

No lucid person in the 21st century would suggest this country bring back home and invest in the construction of tens of thousands of new factories to make back scratchers, microwave ovens and coat hangers.

But the Oval Office has not led with clarity for quite some time. And apparently, President Biden has been taking hits off of the same bong as his predecessor. He appeared outside Columbus, Ohio, recently, at the site of what is to be a new Intel semiconductor plant to perpetuate the fantasy that “the industrial Midwest is back.” Is that so? Whaddya say we fire up another bowl, Joe?

