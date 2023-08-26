I have now seen the drawings associated with the improvements of Main Street in downtown Pullman. They are impressive technical documents, showing in minute detail changes ahead. But they are also final or near final, putting to rest any debate about the degree to which room is still open for professional feedback. Which is disappointing, not least because the design of the street remains underdeveloped and more than one person was under the impression that modifications were still possible.

Either way, one thing is clear; the drawings are more the product of engineering and much less design. This should not come as a surprise given the fact that Welch Comer, the company hired to do the job, is first and foremost an engineering company. “Welch Comer,” its website states, “has been consistently providing engineering services to the Northwest for over 40 years.” No ambiguity there and even though the company went on to hire a design consultant, design was not what it led with in Pullman.

Most enlightened societies proceed in the opposite direction, start with vision and then move to engineering, slowly but surely finding a secure and stable response to ideas. In Pullman we like to go in the other direction. We like to engineer first and then fill in the blanks where engineering cannot go anymore. Everywhere we look we see the city biasing engineering over design, to the point where we’d have to wonder if it doesn’t harbor a disdain for design.

