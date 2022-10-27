Absolute zero is the temperature at which molecular activity all but ceases, calculated to be around -459 degrees Fahrenheit. In Republican politics, absolute zero is the state in which critical thinking ceases. It is attained when objective truth and provable facts are cast aside, and the brain operates solely on the basis of whims and fantasies.

The midterm elections are only 12 days away, which means many politicians on the GOP ticket are approaching absolute zero. They will say anything, no matter how crazy, to protect the ego of a crass, corrosive and corrupt ex-president.

Yessir, tens of thousands of ballots from Republican districts were shredded in the 2020 elections. Oh yes, definitely. And shadowy actors in Italy used satellites to switch other votes. You betcha, they did. And don’t forget about Venezuela, because that barely functional South American nation played a pivotal role in placing a radical Democrat in the White House.

Tags

Recommended for you