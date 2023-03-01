Shame on all of the people, organizations and agencies that have such hot pants for untamed growth (spelled $$$) that they would support an industrial plant 550 feet from residential housing.

Shame on Pullman’s Garth Mader, of Ag TechOS, for proposing that property next to the Whispering Hill Subdivision be reclassified from residential to heavy industrial.

Shame on the Port of Whitman for agreeing to purchase the land and build infrastructure with $1.25 million from local taxes and a $5 million loan from the state of Washington.