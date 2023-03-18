We need to pay attention to the Democrats in the Washington state house and senate to see what they are up to. While not every law they want passes, it is a glimpse into our possible future.

The Washington state house and senate, along with King Inslee, have already worked hard to make our state much more friendly for criminals. The house and senate were working to pass more legislation to further embolden criminal activity by further restricting law enforcement. No doubt our royal highness would have happily signed the bills into law.

While the Democrats are very concerned when people are held accountable for breaking the law, those lawmakers seem to spend a lot of time enacting more laws. Democrats are completely illogical. They want laws but they don’t want them enforced.