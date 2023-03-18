We need to pay attention to the Democrats in the Washington state house and senate to see what they are up to. While not every law they want passes, it is a glimpse into our possible future.
The Washington state house and senate, along with King Inslee, have already worked hard to make our state much more friendly for criminals. The house and senate were working to pass more legislation to further embolden criminal activity by further restricting law enforcement. No doubt our royal highness would have happily signed the bills into law.
While the Democrats are very concerned when people are held accountable for breaking the law, those lawmakers seem to spend a lot of time enacting more laws. Democrats are completely illogical. They want laws but they don’t want them enforced.
While Senate Bill 5209 didn’t pass, thankfully, it was making its way towards a vote. Just like with many other attempts, sometimes the first pass doesn’t work. But they will just keep bringing it back up and eventually something close to the original bill will pass.
Have you heard about this highly un-American legislation called Senate Bill 5209? It would establish a universal civic duty to vote.
I would hope it’s not a left-right/red-blue/Republican-Democrat issue. Those on the right as well as all the reasonable people on the left should, together, send the bill sponsors a loud and clear message: Never!
The bill’s primary sponsor reportedly stated: “While other states are pushing for voter suppression, Washington is searching for ways to empower our communities to do their civic duty.” Where do I start with this pack of lies?
The Democrats love their “voter suppression” talking point. It is a fabrication — a lie, if you will — of the left who want you to believe that showing identification in order to vote is suppression.
Washington makes you identify yourself to be able to vote. Rather than being in-person and showing an ID card, in Washington our signature on the ballot must match that which is on file. How is that any different? It is a de facto showing of identification.
How about the whopper of “ways to empower our communities”? By “empower” do you mean “forced to act”?
Read this next sentence slowly and deliberately. Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, reportedly said “This is really about behavior modification.” If that doesn’t send a shiver down your spine, you need to reread what she said. Behavior modification? Do you want to set up some camps, too?
A decision to vote or not to vote in an election is your own personal choice. However, if the senators got their way, all Washington registered voters would be forced to vote (even if it’s the returning of a blank ballot).
As free Americans, each one of us should have a right to choose. One choice is to not return a ballot at all. The bill proponents mention that other countries force everyone to vote. We are not other countries. We are America and my choice in any given election is my choice.
Parts of SB 5209 were the establishment of universal civic duty voting and the requirement that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. Yes, you would have to get a waiver.
It required that every registered voter return a ballot for each primary and general election, while clarifying that blank ballots may be returned. In some situations, there is power in not returning a ballot. There have been some levies that, even though they passed, didn’t receive enough votes and therefore they actually failed. A “no” vote was strengthened by not voting.
State senators and representatives need to hear from us. They need to know not to revive this bill next year. Leave it where it belongs — in the pile of really stupid ideas.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.