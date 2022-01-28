Between 1776 and 1788, the brilliant British historian and parliamentarian Edward Gibbon published a six-volume opus, “The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.”
Although recognized by scholars as an eminent work covering 1,300 years; it also was criticized, then and now, for Gibbon’s assertion that Christianity contributed to the empire’s fall.
Gibbon wrote that moral decadence was in continuous decline from ideals of political and intellectual freedom, the rise of Christianity, and other causes.
At some time in the future, a historian will write of the decline and fall of our American democracy
The decline began early in our history and seems now to be at a tipping point as decadence is increasingly manifest, especially within the spheres of politics, constitutional law, economics and religion.
To ensure that we are on the same page in understanding decadence, consider a few of the word’s 26 synonyms: corruption, debasement, degeneracy, dissipation, evil and gluttony.
In the coming months, I will write a series of my views on deterioration in our society, a decay that poses an increasing threat to the continuation of our constitutional democracy.
Self-directed, omnivorous, studies deprive me of any naive belief in a pristine past or present and deny me pollyannaish hopes for the future.
It is variously reported that as Benjamin Franklin, a delegate to the Constitutional Convention in 1787, walked out of Independence Hall a woman asked: “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” And Franklin said: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
While some historians and politicians today question whether the event ever happened, it does come down from notes taken by James McHenry, a Maryland delegate to the convention. It was published in 1803 in an anti-Jeffersonian newspaper.
One version of the encounter has the woman asking “Why not keep it?” to which Franklin responded, “Because the people, on tasting the dish, are always disposed to eat more of it than does them good.”
Exact details and wording are open to question, but it appears that something like that did occur.
Reputedly, Franklin also is credited with saying: “The first man put at the helm will be a good one. Nobody knows what sort may come afterwards. The executive will be always increasing here, as elsewhere, till it ends in a monarchy.”
But one of Franklin’s views on the establishment of our government upon the constitution is indisputable, because it comes from a letter he wrote in 1789 to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy.
“Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”
Franklin’s concern about the durability of our constitution was shared by many of our leading founders. They feared that political parties would lead even to civil war, as they had in England during the 18th century.
In his farewell address, President George Washington proclaimed a dire warning against political parties, saying: “Let me now ... warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party generally.
“This spirit, unfortunately, is inseparable from our nature, having its root in the strongest passions of the human mind. It exists under different shapes in all governments, more or less stifled, controlled, or repressed; but, in those of the popular form, it is seen in its greatest rankness, and is truly their worst enemy.”
Surely, Washington’s worst fears are being realized today. Stay tuned.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He has enjoyed a lifelong interest in history, politics, law, and religion. He encourages email – pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.