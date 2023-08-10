I had never thought of myself as a vain person, but all I had to do was to reflect back on my high school years. I recalled with embarrassment what I wore to impress the girls.

I had a different outfit every day of the week, and my favorite was my “blue” day. I sported blue slacks with a white alligator polo shirt with blue accents. I also wore black patent leather shoes.

Only now do I realize that I was a high school dandy. Only now do I see the truth in Berthold Auerbach’s insight that “the vain person is a solitary being.” My appearance distanced me from people rather than drawing them close.

