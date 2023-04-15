My previous column was an example of artificial intelligence (AI). The column was partly written by yours truly and partly written by zeros and ones. I wondered if anyone would notice.
Until just a couple weeks ago, I hadn’t explored AI applications available online. I heard about AI doing computer programming, writing term papers, doing art work and voice duplication. I also heard that it was heavily influenced by some social justice programmers.
In spite of what I had heard about AI, I still thought the ChatGPT web application was nothing more than a glorified search engine. Until I tried it.
The web application is a chat window, much like any other chat window with which most are familiar.
These are the first words I exchanged with ChatGPT:
Scotty: How many apples in a dozen?
ChatGPT: A dozen is equal to 12, so there are 12 apples in a dozen.
I was impressed. Not because it threw out the number 12. It was because it showed the logic of the way it answered the question. That was impressive. But I wasn’t sure what else to talk about.
I then decided to ask about “the writer named Scotty Anderson”.
The response showed that this artificial intelligence has a way to go when it wrote back, “I’m sorry, but I couldn’t find any well-known or notable writer named Scotty Anderson.” What do you mean, not well-known or notable?! Those are fighting words.
The next thing that blew me away about AI chat was the previous question(s) asked remained in scope for the remainder of the conversation. Again, I thought I was dealing with a search engine, not an “intelligent” system. When I simply provided a small amount of context without rehashing previously asked questions, the conversation kept moving forward.
Without any additional context other than the first question about Scotty Anderson, I followed up with two words: “From Pullman.” Part of the response was “and has worked as a correspondent for various newspapers.” Now we’re getting somewhere, I thought.
I asked a little more about the newspapers. The AI chat responded with “[h]e has contributed columns and articles to the newspaper over the years, covering topics such as local events, politics, and culture.” Bingo! It knows who I am.
I thought it would be interesting to see how AI interprets my political leanings. According to AI “Overall, while it’s difficult to categorize his political beliefs in a binary left-right spectrum, his writing reflects a pragmatic and balanced approach to political issues.”
I figured I would see what ChatGPT thought about my logic. ChatGPT was completely accurate with its response. In fact, it’s no doubt these are the same sentiments that my fans have grown to love.
ChatGPT stated “Based on his writing, Scotty Anderson appears to be a thoughtful and logical writer who employs reason and evidence to support his arguments. His columns often include analysis and commentary on current events, and he frequently presents well-reasoned arguments and counter-arguments. He also appears to value objectivity and accuracy in his reporting, and often cites data and sources to back up his points.”
ChatGPT continued, “Of course, ‘logic’ can be subjective and dependent on individual perspectives and standards. However, based on his writing style and content, it seems that Anderson places a high value on clear and rational thinking.”
Lastly, I asked ChatGPT to produce a 650-word column written in the style of Scotty Anderson. Within a few seconds it created an opinion piece about COVID-19. That was a topic chosen by ChatGPT. That was what led to the idea of writing on a column with ChatGPT. Go back and see if you can tell what is me and what is zeros and ones.
I’d like to note I explained to the editor my plans for the last column and this column. I received permission to utilize the AI generated content in my column as part of an experiment.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.