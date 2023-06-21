Is the college degree on its way out?

Dale Courtney

The narrative concerning the necessity of a college degree is at a crossroads. Even though educational institutions are making a full-court press for higher enrollment rates, the trend is moving in the opposite direction.

A rising tide of high school graduates are choosing to forgo the traditional collegiate path, seeking alternatives in trades and blue-collar jobs that hold more promise and immediate financial gain. Are we witnessing the beginning of a radical departure from the longstanding faith in higher education?

The fire of this crisis was already burning when government overreaction to COVID-19 only made it worse. Today, we have more than 2.5 million fewer students enrolling in college than a decade ago, not only because of the undeniable shrinkage of available college-age population, but also a waning interest in degrees.