Our victory garden

The hottest world day on record, then again, the next day. Disastrous floods in the northeast and across the world. Dangerous smoke in the midwest and east from out-of-control Canadian wildfires. Violent storms in the south. Unheard-of 90-degree-plus water temperatures off the Florida coast. Dangerous heat-waves in the southwest, Europe and other places. What are you gonna do? Please don’t tell me (again) “we’re screwed there’s nothing we can do,” because there is.

The city of Moscow recently adopted a climate action plan, and the goal is for the city to produce net-zero emissions by 2050. This means that we as a community will produce so little global warming, carbon pollution, that it will be offset by activities such as planting more trees. The overall idea is that we will electrify almost everything and at the same time we will clean up our electrical generation so that it produces little to no carbon pollution.

