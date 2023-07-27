Mayoral conspiracy theory
While I am in full agreement with Terence L. Day (column, July 25) regarding the three candidates for Pullman Mayor having not been “subjected to significant scrutiny by the news media,” I am in full disagreement that Pullman is led by some conspiracy of control as a “shadow government.”
I’m sorry, but what seems to be a well thought out “view” is now, as far as I’m concerned, another unconfirmed conspiracy theory. Ugh! Let alone writing that this shadowy government has actually “stymied good council work” by an elected city representative.
Can we please, please keep to the record of each individual. If you don’t know much about each person running for mayor and find that their websites and pamphlets are “fluff” and “embarrassing,” review Pullman City Council meeting minutes and/or seek each candidate out at various meet-and-greets. Stop listening to those who fall back on rhetoric and border-line libel language.
Stop supporting this type of personal attack pandering and run a campaign on merit and actual good work. Ask your own questions, find your own answers, and determine the candidate you want, then vote.
Anna-Maria Shannon
Pullman
No facts to support claims
Terence Day (column, July 25) would do well to get his few facts straight and to support the claims he makes.
With respect to Debbie McNeil — her degree is not in communications. She acknowledges up front that her priorities are a work in progress with more coming soon. The insinuation that she is some sort of front for the downtown bloc fails to address two points. What exactly is the downtown bloc, and why make insinuations? Examine the facts — she owned a business in a building she rented for 17 years. It was successful and yet it, like many Pullman businesses, ended due in part to major global economic shifts. Why would Mr. Day think that this businesswoman is not poised to understand the issues that keep so many storefronts shuttered? Why does he find it “embarrassing” that a businesswoman would be interested in managed growth that considers our water resources? What exactly is the problem with that? These questions go unanswered in his column.
With respect to Frances Benjamin — the comments made about him were ad hominem. How is he “bad blood”? How is he deceived? What is meant by “shadow government”? Hiding behind vaguely worded attributions (“knowledgeable sources”) is not an excuse for stating that someone is “two-faced” — and again presenting this claim without a shred of evidence. Did those “knowledgeable sources” not provide some specifics?
With respect to Eileen Macoll — he offers her up as a straight shooter and an independent thinker but offers not one shred of evidence to support those claims. Yet at a recent public meeting she offered up unattributed water statistics that were easily refuted.
I strongly urge the Daily News to consider the quality of writing that they will permit in columns. You can do better than Day’s error-filled screed.
Carolyn Wyatt
Pullman
Columnist has it wrong
Terence, me lad. You, an upright man of faith rather than a poor sinner like myself. You, a top-flight journalist covering the 1968 Presidential campaign whilst I reported Palouse’s police logs of trash cans tipped over and dogs running at large. You, I assume, a teetotaler whilst on occasion I’ve come closer to old John Barleycorn than good judgment might allow.
Why is it, then, when I offered $300 for any factual error in my muckraking as editor of our Palouse weekly paper and had not a single taker, your recent column excoriating Debbie McNeil is chock-full of glaring inaccuracies? I’d surely expect better from one such as yourself. McNeil didn’t graduate with a degree in communications. Nor is she now a business owner downtown. In fact, she closed up her quilting shop 10 years ago and was never part of the good old boy network.
My biggest problem, however, with what you’ve written is that it seems based on what you’ve gleaned at a distance.
One of the best lessons I learned from decades of living in a small town is to always base your opinion of a person on face-to-face knowledge. When I write about the distasteful Eileen Macoll, it is from years of personal experience. When I sing the praises of Debbie, it is likewise the result of a long-standing friendship. Yes, Terence. Facts do matter.
Steve McGehee
Palouse
McNeil deserves support
I am writing to express my wholehearted support for Deb McNeil as the next mayor of Pullman. With almost four decades of experience teaching 5th-12th graders, she possesses the essential qualities needed to lead our community effectively.
Deb’s extensive experience has equipped her with unparalleled patience and understanding of students’ thoughts and emotions. Unlike someone who merely has a teaching degree, she has gained invaluable insights through day-to-day work, learning from what works and what doesn’t. This deep understanding comes from her ability to actively listen attentively and comprehend what others are communicating — a skill that is developed through experience, not just taught in books.
Some people may think her role as an educator is not enough to be a mayor, but I want to remind people that educators contribute greatly to the community. They teach during the day, advise after-school clubs, and chaperone sporting events at night and their committee work is done before and after school. Deb’s ability to develop relationships with all walks of life is a testament to her dedication to working with everyone, not just a select group of friends. Personally, I value the leadership skills acquired by educators, and their ability to transfer those skills to other areas is unparalleled.
These qualities are what make Deb the best candidate for the mayor’s position. When casting your vote, ask yourself if the other candidates genuinely possess these traits or if they are driven solely by their own agenda. In our current political climate, many politicians tell people what they want to hear to secure votes, which might not be beneficial to our community. We need to get back to the basics of understanding who we are voting for and how they can truly benefit Pullman. Elect Deb McNeil, a step towards a brighter and more inclusive community.
Patrick O’Neill
Pullman
A bad man
Someone who demands loyalty but returns none is an authoritarian. The previous president despises people, including supporters who have chosen to remain unwoke. Donald whines over stolen elections, displays complete ignorance of the presidential records act and disparages anyone who dares opposition.
As president, Trump’s foreign policy paid homage to fascists — Putin, Un and bin Salman al Saud. According to many sources, al Saud gifted Jared Kushner $2 billion — one hallmark of a fascist — bribing a family member of a sitting president. Another is weaponizing politics to censure a colleague. According to Roll Call, Adam Schiff was censured for acting on Sen. Marco Rubio’s “Intelligence” Committee fact; the 2016 election really was influenced by Russia.
Vlad Putin says Trump is a “useful idiot.” Trump agrees.
Trump ignorance has no boundaries. He trusts Putin over our intelligence agencies, he wants the Constitution suspended, the education department shuttered and to pollute the justice department with cult lawyers.
Donald Trump is a bad man.
No matter how terrible our problems are, Joe Biden is not the problem. Biden’s legislative accomplishments far exceeds Trump who had one — the sorry “tax reform” measure.
According to me, Trump enriched himself on the backs of taxpayers.
According to The Hill and North Jersey.com, Trump, as a developer, enriched himself on the backs of his subcontractors.
Trump stole sensitive nuclear and defense documents. He said they were — pfft! — “golf course plans.”
His base gladly covers the taxes of corporations, energy producers, rich people and congressmen so long as the antichrist appears.
Jim Roach
Moscow