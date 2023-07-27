Mayoral conspiracy theory

While I am in full agreement with Terence L. Day (column, July 25) regarding the three candidates for Pullman Mayor having not been “subjected to significant scrutiny by the news media,” I am in full disagreement that Pullman is led by some conspiracy of control as a “shadow government.”

I’m sorry, but what seems to be a well thought out “view” is now, as far as I’m concerned, another unconfirmed conspiracy theory. Ugh! Let alone writing that this shadowy government has actually “stymied good council work” by an elected city representative.

