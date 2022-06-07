Headlines we aren’t seeing
What media do you trust for your news? The discrepancy between what the mainstream media report and what conservative media report is getting even more mindboggling than it was. The consequences are scary.
There should be headlines this week about the research recently coming out showing that massive, organized ballot fraud occurred in the U.S. 2020 election. The researchers bought a huge amount of cellphone data from cities in swing states during the 2020 election and the runoff election afterwards. Using a relatively new method called geolocation, the group was able to study the travels of people with cell phones in these areas during the election. They found many people going between ballot drop boxes and certain leftist organizations. These trips occurred especially in the wee hours of the night. The research was carefully done. They ruled out data that was questionable. Some of the drop boxes were under video surveillance although many were not. There is some video evidence corroborating the cell phone data. Significant numbers of trips between ballot boxes and these left wing organizations occurred in all the cities they studied.
The name of the group that did the research is Truethevote. It is headed by Catherine Engelbrecht. The geolocation research was headed by Greg Phillips of the company OpSec.
The extremely popular documentary movie, “2000 Mules,” is a portrayal of this ballot fraud research.
Law enforcement investigations of the leftist organizations are underway, although the process is happening slowly. You can watch an interview with Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips on Truethevote’s website. Look for “Local Insurgencies … Epoch Times.”They are saying they have even more startling news to share later in the summer.
— Lois Johnston, Moscow
The Civil War
Are we, at long last, seeing the end of the Civil War? The South lost the shooting war and their preferred form of government, but since the brief period of Reconstruction, they have been waging a cultural war. They have violently enforced a number of legal manifestations to keep Black Americans down — from Jim Crow to today’s mass incarcerations. To date, they have been winning, in both the North and the South.
Voters who are not white are now so numerous they elected two Democrats as senators from Georgia. Georgia! Confederate forces are up in arms. They used to work under the sheets, but Trump called them forth and created conditions favorable to a frontal assault on the hated Northern government. They aim to replace it with a dictatorial form of government that will champion a new wave of Jim Crow type of voter suppression laws. Jan. 6 showed us that they don’t want an electoral system. They want a strong-man system.
In recent decades, North Idaho College was friendly to civil libertarians who were fighting the Aryan Nations in Hayden, Idaho. In a surprise attack this year, Confederate forces captured NIC headquarters, and are sabotaging the school.
We are witnessing a grand moment in American history. Is the South about to win the Civil War? All eyes are on the next two elections.
— Wiley Hollingsworth Pullman
The NRA and gun safety
An old study (2013) by the Department of Homeland Security states that the average duration of an active shooter situation is 12½ minutes, while the average response time of law enforcement is 18 minutes
It’s an old study and those response times are averages, but it’s likely that if you are caught in an active shooter situation, you are on your own. Given that committed mass shooters are not likely to think about local gun laws, however strict, and that law enforcement are not omnipresent, your safety will depend on your own response in the moment, maybe even on some prior preparation for this scenario.
We all prepare for unlikely though potentially catastrophic events. Some buy disability insurance against the unlikely event of an accident or health situation; some install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; some sign prenups; and some of us take a CPR class, always hoping we never really need them. Keeping your head in an active shooter situation is probably worth some preparation too.
Whatever you think about the lobbying efforts of the National Rifle Association, they are the largest civilian network that I know of providing training in the safe and effective handling of firearms for gun owners of all levels of experience. They also offer an entry-level class on a wide variety of personal security issues for non-gunowners in the seminar, “Refuse To Be A Victim,” which, among other things, helps you develop a safety plan before you need it.
— Terry Morin Moscow
Manhkey has letter writer’s support
I’m a Whitman County resident. I love all things Palouse and am a huge WSU fan. Go Cougs! I write you today to show support for electing John-Mark Manhkey, as he is running for Whitman County Commissioner, District 3.
I’ve lived in Washington state for 34 years, and last year my husband and I purchased a new family home in Pullman. For Cris, who grew up here, the Palouse has always been considered his home. After graduating from WSU in the ’90s, he joined the Army and left the state to serve our country abroad for 10 years. Cris met John-Mark in middle school, as they became fast friends and have remained very close ever since. They were best friends from middle school all the way through college. As adults, they’ve been the best man for each other’s weddings, they’ve been co-workers in the past and present, and now that they live in the same town once again, regularly count on one another to lend a helping hand.
Having recently returned to Pullman after many years of living throughout the state and most recently the TriCities, I’ve come to understand the benefits of living in eastern Washington. Yet, I find myself regularly seeking answers to further my understanding of the unique political climate that goes along with being a Palouse resident. For these answers, I often look to my friend, John-Mark, to help me understand the complexity of the needs of families in our community. I have trust that he will listen to citizens from all backgrounds to provide the balanced leadership that our diverse regional needs.
In closing, my vote is with John-Mark. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to share my story.
— Lori Eide Pullman