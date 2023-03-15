Residents need to speak up about rezoning

While the Whitman Port Authority’s rezoning proposal was ineptly presented and included egregious misrepresentations, just reference Ed Schweitzer’s KQQQ radio interview the next day, March 2. It just might not be all bad news. Fortunately, the process allows abundant public involvement, even if it is after the presentation.

The reality is, since the rezoning has been submitted, now all of the public’s comments must be put on the public record. So, if we email Pullman’s mayor and city council, each and every comment now, and through the months of the rezoning consideration, must be entered on the public record and noted for consideration.

