Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.