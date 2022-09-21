Moscow made national news (this week), and not in a flattering way. NBC recently featured Moscow as an example of “Theocracy Rising” on it’s “Meet the Press Reports” program. (nbcnews.to/3Ut5nrS). Their tantalizing teaser refers to the oversized influence of pastor Doug Wilson’s brand of charismatic evangelism, infused with patriarchal domination, ethnocentrism, and whiffs of white nationalism in a small university town. Should we be worried?
Like his father, Wilson deems Moscow strategic and feasible for religious takeover by means akin to warfare. The problem is not Wilson’s religion, but rather that Christ Church leaders have extended their reach into secular institutions they seek to crush. What Wilsonites call religious persecution, others call zoning code violations, threats to human rights, disregard for pandemic directives, littering, defacement of public property and anti-science rhetoric.
To ignite flames of controversy, Wilson says outrageous things, equating evangelism with warfare and denigrating advocates for gender and racial equality, broad-based education, and Moscow as an inclusive, welcoming place, regardless of where or whether someone follows a particular religion.
Other faiths have coexisted here for generations. Locals already find comfort and inspiration in their beliefs, spiritual or otherwise. Most aren’t looking to Wilson to tell them what’s what, particularly when he oversteps the line between saving souls and taking over the town. Most get along fine with fellow residents who attend Christ Church. Tension occurs when Wilson acolytes capitalize on their aptitude for manipulating business and real estate interests, and persuading others to accelerate Wilson’s theocratic objectives.
Don’t worry. Take action to protect Moscow’s reputation: Stand up to propaganda and policies that diminish equality. Revive the Community Walk. Support public education. Volunteer for community activities. Display Moscow Together and PFLAG decals in your windows. Invite social services and job opportunities that advance the greater good. Vote for broad-minded candidates who have Moscow’s collective best interest at heart.
I’m writing to support my strong support for Tom Lamar’s candidacy to serve another term as Latah County commissioner. I’ve interacted with Tom in a range of settings (cold mornings with Chinook Masters Swim, collaborations at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, etc.). There is no better public servant in Latah County.
At the most basic level, Tom is one of the most kind, empathetic people I’ve ever known to engage in public policy. He truly cares about the diverse, vibrant local community. He is patient, a good listener and a role model.
Tom to local governance is fiscally conservative, bipartisan, inclusive, collaborative and ethical. At the same time, he manifestly understands the uniqueness of Moscow and the surrounding area. We need wise policies as our regional population grows and pressures increase on our social services, water reserves and other resources. Small communities like Moscow can all too easily turn into a tangle of commercial strips and poorly planned, unsustainable developments. In the long term, we risk turning a neighborly, livable gem of a community into another cautionary tale in bad planning. Tom Lamar is the best possible person to see us through the years of opportunity and challenge ahead. Please give Tom your support in the upcoming election.
Clean electricity for $8/mo.
As a high school senior, I am beginning to apply to college. As anyone undertaking a new journey in life does, I looked it up online. I was overwhelmed with all the information and tips for college applications. Researching how to be more sustainable is similar to figuring out how to apply to college. Many articles come up showing the top 25 ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Having one solution to focus on would be great, right?
While the Avista My Clean Energy program, or MCE, isn’t the only way to reduce your carbon footprint, it is one my family has subscribed to. The MCE program allows homeowners to offset a portion, or all, of their energy consumption with renewable electricity through Avista’s website. The profit generated by the program is set aside for Avista’s future renewable energy projects and grants for local nonprofits and schools to install solar. Avista estimates it would cost between $4-15 per month to receive 100% clean electricity for an average house. Homeowners can also sign up with a flat dollar contribution. The MCE program is especially beneficial for nomadic families and those who are renting or cannot install solar. The MCE program is one way my family lowers our carbon footprint for $8 a month.
Want to learn more about self-sustainability tips? Or what the city of Moscow has done for climate action? Come to the Climate Justice League youth climate action rally at East City Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 28. Find more on Instagram: @cjl_moscow
Nelson deserves reelection
Tired of extremists in Idaho? Don’t elect any more of them. That’s why I support David Nelson for the Idaho District 6 state senate seat. He values education, health care, and Idaho’s agricultural and wild lands. Most of all, he takes a common-sense approach to governing and he listens to the people he represents — no matter their party or beliefs. His opponent, who held the seat in the past, is best known for yelling at his own constituents. That doesn’t help anyone. On the other hand, David Nelson not only treats people with respect but also has demonstrated his ability to create and support legislation that benefits Idaho residents. Reelect David Nelson and take a step toward making Idaho a better place for all of us.
Since the United States pulled our military out of Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned most girls from attending school. Very young girls are commonly forced into early marriage; 17% are married before age 15.
While here in the United States, young women don’t face this kind of oppression, our Supreme Court is acting on Taliban-like religious influences, most recently by taking away the freedom of American women to make their own reproductive choices.
We might ask why we fight for human rights abroad, while denying them to women at home.
Under new restrictions, American girls too may be forced to leave school or marry young because they couldn’t terminate an unwanted pregnancy without resorting to drastic and illegal options. When you vote in November, remember you have a choice to support freedom or oppression.