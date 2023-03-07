Port board needs to slow down

As a proponent of alternate energy, and because I’m part of the farm community in Whitman County I think it would be great to have a canola biodiesel facility nearby. But the proposed location is not acceptable for Pullman residents because of the odor associated with canola processing and spill, and because the property should remain residential to address Pullman’s housing needs.

Agtech OS claims their plant won’t smell bad because: 1. They will process indoors with HVAC; 2. They will have four products (?); and, 3. “Our (Palouse) canola doesn’t stink”. To my knowledge, this would be the first canola facility ever without an offensive odor — even “pleasant smelling” according to AgTech OS.

