Be honest about consequences
The media’s push of the belief that a person can transition to the opposite sex, a biological impossibility, is clearly having an impact by encouraging youths to believe this is a trendy, harmless undertaking.
The Biden administration, some state governments and other organizations are pushing this as well, with the government often paying medical facilities big money to push the drugs and perform life-altering surgeries on youth.
There are seriously confused children who suffer from gender dysphasia but to encourage and facilitate their making irreversible decisions before they understand the long-term consequences is evil and should be criminal.
Historical figures indicate that 75% to 90% of those who feel they are in the wrong body as children learn to accept their sex by the time they are adults. We need more honest counseling and transparency in presenting the options so that both parents and children recognize the long-term consequences of what is proposed. A number of European countries have seen the adverse results of pushing this evil and have prohibited clinics from putting children on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, as well as preventing irreversible surgeries until the person is at least 18. We desperately need the media to honestly report the long-term consequences of the desperate measures involved in “transitioning.” We know that taking puberty blockers and cross sex hormones have adverse effects on bone density, the heart, other organs and growth. Those who have undergone surgery are rendered unable to have children of their own.
This evil is the result of sin and man’s rebellion against God. Our lives are barely a dot in eternity. God has a much better long-term solution but we have to be willing to trust him and his omnipotence. We have free choice. Let us choose wisely.
Larry Kirkland, Moscow
Toward equity for all
Interesting to read about the time of peaceful protest in the 1960s amid the call for the end of the Vietnam War and racial justice, which I was a part of (“Nearby History: A time of tension, protest,” by Mark O’English, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, April 22).
Not mentioned was the fact a new Black studies program was one of the outcomes a year or so earlier. The calls for equity are still with us. A year ago, Congress responded and passed the expanded Child Tax Credit that cut child poverty by 46% and helped families pay rent, buy food and pay bills. Sadly, it wasn’t renewed, but there is still hope.
Those peaceful voices can be used now, calling on our members of Congress to renew this ladder out of poverty. Other equity initiatives like a renter tax credit would assist people experiencing poverty to no longer pay up to 90% of their income for rent. The spirit of the 1960s, calling for justice and equity, is needed today. Use your voice to help create a country with equity for all.
Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash.
Aging Unbound
Sixty years ago, President Kennedy proclaimed May as Older Americans Month.
The theme this year is Aging Unbound, which makes me smile as aging has seemed to make me less agile, not at all unbound. The unbound theme is explained by ways to savor aging and enhance the variety in our lives as seniors.
One area of gratitude for me is remembering leaders we revered and their accomplishments. Nora Mae Keifer Olfs was an exemplary Whitman County commissioner who loved the Palouse and worked with everyone to solve problems. She has a celebration of life here in May and she deserves our gratitude for her public service. I look forward to being there to remember her life.
Another suggestion in the theme Aging Unbound is to push boundaries and try new activities. On a recent weekend, I attended a two-hour session on self defense training for women. It was excellent but, at 82, I watched from a chair while the younger women did amazing physical moves and were empowered to protect themselves. I recommend that course.
A final suggestion in Aging Unbound publicity talks about staying engaged in your community. We have the advantage of living in a small town filled with generous residents. If you see a need in Pullman, share that with other seniors here. We are a powerful source for good and we want to make Pullman an even better place to live.
Karen Kiessling, Pullman
Fights worth fighting
As a mother, a 20-plus year Latah County resident and University of Idaho alumna, access to information from a steadfast and reliable source (such as our community libraries) is imperative to my way of life and the way I am raising my child.
Having worked within the confines of the Idaho Legislature, I have been focusing my energy — not on moving new policy forward — but seeing to it that current policy not be set back. For example, working to keep references to the reality of climate change in our state school science standards was a tough fight; keeping energy efficiency building code standards on the books was a tough fight; recognizing Tribal Reserved Rights, for myriad issues, has been a tough fight.
The one fight I was overlooking was the need to engage in my local library board of trustee elections — recognizing some candidates seek to advance freedom of information and access to resources while others (while touting the First Amendment) seek to constrain it. Again, I find myself in a position not of advancing innovative policy to help our children and communities thrive, but in a position where I am seeking to not see Latah County residents be set back by restrictive policies.
Please join me in supporting Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for a balanced approach to library services. They represent diverse interests and preserve individual rights to intellectual freedom and access to information which is exactly what we need and elect our trustees to do.
Aly Bean, Moscow
Not about censorship
The library issue is not about censorship because obscenity is not protected speech. It’s about protecting children and respecting each other’s values and morals, which may be very different.
Today, everything is hypersexualized and the influx of sexualized content is everywhere. Life as I once knew it has been perverted. To quote Moms for Liberty’s co-founder Tiffany Justice, “This new landscape necessitates parents scrutinize books like never before to protect their kids and reserve their right to choose how and when to teach them about sex and sexuality.”
Idaho Code 18-1514 defines obscenity, and by this definition there are obscene books in our schools and public libraries that minors can check out. I have read half a dozen to find out for myself.
Federal and state laws prevent minors from viewing obscene and inappropriate content on public school and library computers with internet filters, but minors can ironically go and check out blocked material in the library. However, Idaho Code 18-1513 says that libraries must restrain from distributing obscene content to minors. Let’s work to implement a system that protects minors and gives parents the right to choose content that fits their morals.
Prior letters claim that library board candidate Colton Bennett wants to cut the library budget, but he is simply pointing out that the library had a $200,000 surplus, so perhaps we could cut our taxes. He also suggests a fundraising gala. Colton Bennett is a military veteran who cares deeply about our country. He will protect every American’s rights and your hard-earned tax dollar. Read BennettForIdaho.com.
Please join me in voting for Colton Bennett and Juliana Bolinger for Latah County Library District Board positions on May 16. Early voting began Monday at the Latah County Courthouse.
Renae Bafus, Moscow