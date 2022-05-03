Older Americans
I represent eastern Washington on the Washington State Council on Aging. Twice a year we recognize groups with outstanding service to all. November is Family Caregivers Month, during which we thank those who allow their family members to age where they most want to be — in their own homes.
May is Older Americans’ Month and the time we highlight the contributions of those members of our region who enrich our lives with all they do and share. My personal hero is Mary Cole, who at 94 years of age is upbeat, peppy, with a ready smile for everyone she meets. She volunteers at the Pullman Senior Center, checks on all who might need help in her neighborhood and finds joy in what each day offers.
I think too of Nora Mae Keifer Olfs, whose leadership path started early when she was the first female elected student body president of Pullman High School decades ago and continued through several successful terms as a Whitman County commissioner, engaged in problem solving and civil discourse; of Peg Motley, entrepreneur, who created Wheatland Express with bus service between Pullman and Moscow, and of Susie Gormsen, who in retirement created an animal care service and who is always available to help someone in need.
I am sure you know of older Americans who deserve recognition and thanks. Please give one a call or send a note. I think you will be glad you did.
Karen Kiessling
Pullman
The ‘multitude of fools’
The dangerous policy of the Biden administration has created such chaos in this country that we need to focus on how this occurred. I blame the electorate for voting for this man as president. There is a vast population of fools out there that are willing to destroy this republic. We can survive Biden’s policy, not the multitude of fools who made him their president.
Kirk Koefod
Troy