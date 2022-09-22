NIC, and why‘semi-fascist’label is not an exaggeration

Nick Gier

“I’m battling the NIC “deep state” on an almostdaily basis. We are registering victoriesand will register more wins.”

— Todd Banducci

Todd Banducci, county Republican leader and former chair of the Board of Trustees at North Idaho College (NIC), believes that the campus had been infected by a liberal conspiracy. He firmly believed that he had the authority to reform the college at every level — including raising the grades of students who complained about liberal professors.

Tags

Recommended for you