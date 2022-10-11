The Gresback trend

Are you a lifelong Republican getting disillusioned by the extremists in the Idaho Legislature? Have you noticed that several notable Republicans have come out to support Tim Gresback?

This is a trend sweeping the Idaho Legislative race for Representative in District 6. The current representative, Brandon Mitchell, has voted with the extremists in preventing a woman’s right to health care in terminating her pregnancy. He voted against increasing the income level for tax relief (circuit breaker) for those struggling to pay their property taxes. He voted against an increase in the grocery tax credit. He voted against an older or disabled person having someone drop off their ballot at a ballot box.

