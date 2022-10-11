The Gresback trend
Are you a lifelong Republican getting disillusioned by the extremists in the Idaho Legislature? Have you noticed that several notable Republicans have come out to support Tim Gresback?
This is a trend sweeping the Idaho Legislative race for Representative in District 6. The current representative, Brandon Mitchell, has voted with the extremists in preventing a woman’s right to health care in terminating her pregnancy. He voted against increasing the income level for tax relief (circuit breaker) for those struggling to pay their property taxes. He voted against an increase in the grocery tax credit. He voted against an older or disabled person having someone drop off their ballot at a ballot box.
We need a reasonable person who has common sense and serves the ordinary people of Dist 6. We need Tim Gresback, who listens, who understands what it is like to struggle for an education and struggle out of poverty. We need Tim, who respects women and the decisions they make with their medical professionals and families. We need Tim to be our voice of reason in this state which is becoming noticed as a red state so far to the right that it is alienating its own supporters.
Tim is a voice of reason. He has years of legal experience and he can argue for us — for our rights in the Legislature. Put Dist. 6 on the map of reason and common sense. Vote for Tim Gresback. We certainly will in our household.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Abortion is sin
Sara LaWall and Elizabeth Stevens, in a column supporting unfettered abortion, claim to be “faith leaders,” but their Unitarian “faith” does not recognize the God of creation and the Bible as their God. When they speak of “faith,” it has no sovereign authority behind it and will have no standing on the day of judgment which we all must face. Abortion is taking a human life and God has promised to hold all who take a human life accountable. The awesome Creator, the God of the Bible, who is trustworthy and the final judge of mankind is clearly against abortion but in cases where the mother’s life is at risk, allows the baby to be sacrificed to save her life.
At one time in this country, the goal was to make abortion legal, safe and rare. Now the push is to make it legal at all stages with minimal emphasis on the safe and rare. LaWall and Stevens say nothing about the causes that lead women, and possibly couples, to consider abortion. God is also against sex outside of marriage. Many of the abortions performed today are the result of this sinful behavior. Correcting the first wrong would greatly reduce the second wrong, the “need” to even consider abortion. Nor do LaWall and Stevens mention men. Since men are also guilty parties in any abortion considerations, more focus needs to be directed to their involvement. God, the ultimate judge who knows all the details, will eventually judge all sinful behavior. However, all who acknowledge Jesus as Lord and Savior, will be forgiven if they confess the sin and ask for forgiveness. Jesus’ response will be, “neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.” The choice is ours, not the result of a government edict.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
How we treat each other
My readers have been asking for more letters, so here goes. Regarding the president’s recent statement to the oil companies: “Do not use the Hurricane as an excuse to raise prices.” Why do people hide behind “It’s just supply and demand?” Well, in short: one person says, “I am willing to charge more (or less) for XXX,” and another person says, “I am willing to pay more (or less) for XXX.” It doesn’t matter which starts first; the end result has been the same: the cost of XXX goes up or down. The absolute value of the item, whether extractive (oil, water, ores, wood, food) or value added (gasoline, appliances, cars, houses, food) has not changed. The value is only what someone is willing to charge or pay. A change in supply does not require a change in cost. There is no law of physics nor even economics involved. It’s not socialism, capitalism or any political party. It is human decision-making about how they treat other humans. That’s all. Blaming increases in prices on a political party, or taking credit for lower prices for a political party has no meaning. It is humans treating humans. When we decide to treat each other on a basis other than winners and losers, we will have an economic system that is humane. In the words of that great future economist: “The acquisition of wealth is no longer the driving force in our lives. We work to better ourselves and the rest of humanity.” (Picard, from “Star Trek First Contact.”)
John McNamara
Pullman
McCann deserves your vote
Thank you for the opportunity to submit this letter to your readers, urging them to vote to retain Lori McCann in the Idaho House of Representatives, Dist. 6. She proudly answered the governor’s call to serve and she’s done a remarkable job.
Most know of Lori’s involvement in legislation supporting education, business and agriculture. No surprise, because she promised she’d do so. Having spent a good portion of her life teaching and working with students, it’s little wonder she’s so passionate about education. Her strong support of business comes naturally, too. As a small business owner, she knows it’s a way of life one doesn’t undertake lightly. And agriculture? Cattle ranching with her husband is a hands-on family affair, and I’ve never seen her worry about getting her fingernails dirty. In short, Lori takes a back seat to no one when it comes to honesty, communications and work ethic.
What you probably don’t know is the character and diverse experience she brings to the table. No coincidence, she signs her correspondence with “In Service.” It’s part of her makeup to give, and she’s given countless hours to community organizations, including the Lewiston Roundup, Chambers of Commerce, economic development organizations, the Lewis-Clark Air Festival and more.
Worth mentioning, because she hasn’t and most don’t know, is Lori’s patriotism and love for the veteran and our servicemen and women. Perhaps inherited from her father, a veteran of the United States Navy, Lori has contributed to veterans causes for years, including those associated with families of the fallen.
We have no higher tribute than to cast our votes to retain Lori McCann in the Idaho House of Representatives, Dist. 6.
Robin and Laura Turner
Lewiston
Beef is with Boise, not UI
The University of Idaho has made headlines around the world for its discussion of recent state legislation regarding abortion. While a few sources have correctly reported the context of a September memo distributed to university employees detailing the legislation, most media sources have strategically reframed the situation. Sources ranging from local news outlets to President Biden have framed the memo as an implication of the university’s stance on abortion instead of what it truly is, a summary of legislation that directly impacts university employees.
The memo aimed to protect employees by providing information about the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, a piece of state legislation prohibiting state institutions and employees from promoting, facilitating, or aiding abortion while working in an official capacity. With media coverage focusing on the response of the university, an entity with no control over state law, a potentially productive civil discourse surrounding the impact of state governance in the post-Roe era devolved into a divisive and slanderous debate over university memos, rather than state laws.
As a UI graduate, and Ph.D. student specializing in policy, I applaud the actions of activists who have fulfilled their democratic duty by voicing their various beliefs and visions for the future of the university. However, governments, not universities, create laws, so ignore the media propagated conflict surrounding a summary of the legislation, and instead go to Boise and voice your opinions about the legislation itself to Gov. Brad Little and the 81 legislators who supported the bill.
Alex Ayers
Pullman
End highway delays
Since 1999 (23 years), I have watched and waited for the final approval and construction of U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow near Thorncreek Road. As a native of this area, there is no question in my mind how important this construction is to those of us commuting every day to work, to our children’s school activities and to other family affairs.
As a child, I can remember my mother recall the many accidents and deaths along the existing route. Recently, my husband and I barely escaped a potentially fatal accident on Snow Road. Over the years driving home from work as I neared the top of the first U.S. 95 hill south of Moscow, I always checked in the distance for the red and blue lights of police/emergency lights signaling another accident on Reisenauer Hill and then took an alternate route home to avoid it.
During these 23 years, I have patiently watched the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition file their lawsuits. I too am very concerned about our environment and our wildlife, and I appreciate their efforts to assure that the proposed routes were properly investigated before a decision was made.
But enough is enough. A decision has been made, and I support the route chosen by the Idaho Transportation Department and the Army Corps of Engineers — who are professionals and experts in their field. I trust their final decision was given due diligence.
For the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition to continue their resistance to the project will only delay its completion. Their neighbors and friends will continue to be unnecessarily put at risk as they travel the current route, and the cost of construction (which is already well on its way) will continue to rise.
As I said, enough is enough.
Wileen Anderson
Genesee
Note: The letter was also signed by Anderson’s husband Bob.
Voting Nelson
I am casting my vote for David Nelson. I believe he has been a superb advocate for District 6 in the Idaho Senate. David’s dedication to honesty, professionalism, his steadfast commitment to his constituents and being accessible to them and his positive voice and creative solutions have won my vote. I urge District 6 residents to join me in voting to reelect David Nelson.
Tina Baldwin
Moscow