The morality police

I attended the candidate forum this week at the fairgrounds. We heard from those running for Idaho State house and senate posts. I was shocked by the boldness of the extreme position taken by Dan Foreman on abortion. The womb becomes a weapon to use against a woman, if he gets his way. James Hartley seems to be a fruitcake full of half-baked ideas. He says our democracy is in danger, and I could not agree more if the likes of him ever holds public office.

I was suddenly nostalgic for the 1970s, when as young people we bemoaned the coziness between the two parties. Every bill was bipartisan and we railed over the backroom deals made between Republicans and Democrats. Today, here in Idaho, we have loyalty oaths sworn not to government, but to party. You did not know that, did you?

Tags

