The party platform
In what can only be described as a local bombshell, all three candidates from the Democrat party who participated in the Oct. 5 Moscow League of Women Voters forum disavowed the Democrat party.
The seminal question from the audience was, “Have you signed onto your party platform?”
Tom Lamar, BJ Swanson, and John Bohman — the three Democrats — emphatically stated that they had not and would not sign onto their party platform. Lamar stoically added, and I quote, “I haven’t signed a pledge to extremism.”
Curious, I visited the state Democrats’ website this morning to see what the commotion was about and sure enough, the Democrats have removed their extremist platform. It’s nowhere to be found.
There’s no actual mystery: Prosperity — thanks to Hillary Clinton, we know that Democrats believe that providing abortions is an economic engine of prosperity. Racism — Kamala Harris just clarified for our nation that Democrats believe hurricane victims should be treated according to their race. Gun Control — Who hasn’t wearied from the unending call from Democrats to take our guns, since only government agents should be allowed to own and use firearms? Illegal Immigration — The budget-busting issue of millions of individuals illegally crossing our borders with the Democrats’ blessing.
And yet, these three local candidates persist in campaigning with a “D” for Democrat quite visible on their name card at the forum, and all are registered with the county as Democrat candidates.
There’s not a better example of talking out of both sides of your mouth to be found outside of the nation’s capital.
It’s time for change. Dump the Democrat extremists on Nov. 8. Let’s elect Loomis and Berglund for county commission, Gottschalk for treasurer, and Fry for court clerk.
John Wright
Moscow
Legislature needs McCann
The Idaho Legislature is a better place with people like Lori McCann serving.
Representative McCann and her husband, Bill Jr., stand for everything that is right about Idaho, including focusing on education, hard work and family. Lori can handle the job, whether it’s behind a desk, driving a semi full of cattle or representing us at the statehouse in Boise.
Please join me in retaining Lori McCann in the Idaho House of Representatives from District 6.
Mike Tatko
Lewiston
Moscow’s big step
Sept. 28, the Climate Justice League — a youth advocacy group — organized a climate walkout, inviting people from all across the city of Moscow to learn more about climate change and how they can help fight against it. The walkout was aimed at getting everyone involved with climate action, but especially Moscow youth. We had numerous speakers from a variety of backgrounds at the walkout, from climate scientists and politicians to students.
Some of the speakers addressed issues that we have and will continue to face if we ignore the effects of climate change, like how temperatures are projected to increase by 7 degrees in the coming decades. Meanwhile, others discussed ways to help reduce one’s carbon footprint, providing carpooling as one example.
Aside from getting the community more informed about climate change, one of our major goals of the walkout was to raise awareness about the city of Moscow’s Climate Action Plan. The plan focuses on lowering the city’s net emissions to zero by 2035, encouraging, but not requiring, the community to change their lifestyles to help achieve this goal. Excitedly, thanks to the help and support of everyone from the community, the City Council passed the plan Oct. 3. This is a big step in helping the city of Moscow work against the effects of climate change. We appreciate everyone who came out to support the walkout this year and we hope that even more of the community can join us next year.
Annabelle Johnson
Moscow
Gilbert right for job
Nov. 8, I urge you to vote for Terry Gilbert for state superintendent of public instruction. Terry has been involved with education in Idaho for more than 40 years and knows firsthand the joys and challenges of being in the classroom. He is a tireless supporter of public schools and does not support a voucher program as does his opponent. He will push our legislative body to properly fund education in Idaho as required by our state constitution by advocating for improved teacher salaries to compete with surrounding states, advocating for replacing our aging school buildings, improving graduation rates and investing in crucial early childhood education programs.
Terry is a consummate gentleman who can debate and disagree with others, but who speaks with respect and kindness to his challengers. He has served the public and the greater good in leadership roles in educational organizations, Rotary and his home church. Join me in voting for a candidate with integrity and experience in the business of educating our children.
Lori Conlon Khan
Moscow
League is nonpartisan
The board of the League of Women Voters of Moscow wishes to thank all candidates and citizens who attended and participated in the candidate forums for county offices and state legislative offices on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Though elections for these offices are partisan, and candidates may occasionally espouse sharply partisan views, the league itself is firmly nonpartisan. The league does not support or oppose any political party or candidate.
We all have opinions, of course, but the policy and process of the league regarding issues is: 1, a thorough study; 2, reaching consensus by the majority of members; and, 3, taking action on a political issue — only if 1 and 2 have occurred. This is particularly important for political candidates for office to know and understand. It allows candidates to trust our online vote411.org by sharing their own positions and motivations, which in turn allows voters to make truly informed decisions.
The League of Women Voters of Moscow encourages everyone to cast an informed ballot in the upcoming election. Voter information may be found at vote411.org.
Louise Davison
Moscow
Editor’s note: Davison is writing on behalf of the nine-member board of the League of Women Voters of Moscow. All nine signed the letter.
Bohman for commissioner
I have known John Bohman his whole life. He was born and raised on a farm and continues to farm. He participated and led his Troy High School group of the National FFA Organization, attended the University of Idaho with emphasis in agriculture and business, became an active community volunteer including being the volunteer fire chief in Troy.
John has an awareness of the economy of Latah County and the needs of the residents. He recognizes the importance of quality education, practices responsible fiscal and agricultural methods and participates in several community and state level organizations. He has a grasp of the importance of the varied needs of Latah County in the blending of agriculture, education and business growth.
I urge you to join me in voting for John Bohman for Latah County commissioner.
Marie Vogel
Troy