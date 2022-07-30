Billionaire trusts, and the need to know more

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

One of the things to increasingly dominate our politics is the powerful undercurrents coming from both an extroverted, or hidden, billionaire caste. These folks have plenty of money to spend. And there are only so many helicopters you can buy before the senses dull.

We on the left are very used to hearing about the excesses of far-right forces like the Koch brothers. And one of the favorite discussion topics my son and I, both political junkies and history buffs, like to talk about is how we might change the political landscape in the U.S.

This topic ended with this question: “What would you do if you had $1 billion to spend on American politics?” We came up with the $1 billion by totalling the amount the infamous Koch brothers, profiled in Jane Mayer’s book, “Dark Money,” spent the past 30 years on shifting the American political lens. Braden, my son, concluded that he could basically hijack the political system for that amount of cash.

