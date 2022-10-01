As Idaho faith leaders, dedicated to compassion, equity and justice for all people, we strongly condemn Idaho’s abortion ban, decimating individual freedoms over one’s own body and healthcare rights. We represent a diversity of faith traditions — some of which have been on the forefront of protecting the sacred right of choice and individual conscience for longer than this has been a legal issue in our country. We all individually take seriously our moral obligation and pastoral responsibility to support those who find themselves facing life-altering decisions that are fraught with judgment and shame. We are committed to providing guidance, care, and the support of our traditions founded in unconditional love.
As the Idaho Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in the Planned Parenthood Greater Northwest v. State of Idaho case, we wish to make it clear that religion does not speak with one voice on this issue. Denying someone the right to exercise their divinely given moral agency and bodily autonomy, and to make decisions about their family and future is a violation of both human rights and religious freedom. Lawmakers using religion to justify removal of rights to access healthcare of any kind, constitutes theocratic tyranny. No government committed to human rights and democracy can privilege the teachings of one religion over another. Let us be clear, religion does not agree on the moral considerations surrounding abortion and the value of one life over another. But we do agree on religious freedom. Thus, religious freedom means reproductive freedom. We oppose any attempt to make specific religious doctrine concerning abortion the law for all Americans.
These extremist abortion laws place everyone’s bodily autonomy and freedom at risk. And, as always, marginalized and low-income people are the most harmed. These bans don’t stand alone — they are entrenched in a conservative, fundamentalist political agenda that has targeted voting rights, trans rights, immigration, education and more. It’s never just been about abortion; it’s about the control of our bodies.