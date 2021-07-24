Pilot dies when plane crashes at Lewiston airport

One person died this afternoon when a single-engine plane crashed and burst into flames at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
According to a news release from Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust, the department responded to a call at 12:11 p.m. that a small plane carrying one or two passengers had crashed at the airport. Crews arrived to find the small airplane on fire next to the airport's taxiway Charlie.
Firefighters attacked the fire with a hose line and the airport's aircraft rescue truck, Myklebust said, and brought the fire under control in under five minutes. The fire was contained to the airplane and a small area of grass next to the taxiway.
First responders confirmed that only one passenger was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. No additional information about the victim will be released until next of kin is notified, Myklebust said.
Lewiston police and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the scene to assist airport staff with the investigation and proper notifications. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted and will arrive at the airport later today to begin their investigation.
Myklebust said the airport did close one runway because of the accident, but the facility is still open to air traffic by utilizing its other runway.
Airport Manager Michael Isaacs is on the scene and will release further information when it is appropriate.