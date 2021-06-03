The Washington Department of Agriculture awarded the Pullman Chamber of Commerce a $10,000 grant to fund the Pullman Farmers Market.
The grant is intended to help Washington's farmers markets, agritourism farms, craft beverage producers and shellfish growers negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Pullman Chamber of Commerce news release, Pullman Farmers Market manager Morgan Sherwood said the grant will be used to increase the accessibility of the market, attract more vendors and to add educational and outreach activities.