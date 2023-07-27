Pullman rock quarry meeting

Pullman residents arrived early for the rock quarry hearing Wednesday at Pullman City Hall. By the time the meeting opened, more than 100 people overflowed the room, with every seat filled with people standing along walls and sitting on the floor in each aisle.

 Courtesy Terence L. Day

The Pullman Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend the City Council deny a proposed zone change that would allow a rock quarry near Kamiak Elementary School.

Community members packed City Hall for Wednesday’s public hearing to voice their opposition to the controversial proposal from Steve Mader.

Mader has been trying to rezone his property near Kamiak Elementary School from residential to industrial since 2019. This rezone would allow a rock quarry to be excavated near Mader’s planned subdivision.

Recommended for you