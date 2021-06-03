Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced today he plans to retire later this year after a 47-year career in law enforcement.
He became chief of the Pullman Police Department in July 2010 after serving 36 years in law enforcement in Southern California.
“It has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the Pullman Police Department," Jenkins said in a statement. "They are all dedicated to policing Pullman with compassion and professionalism. City leaders and a supportive community have allowed us to be successful, making the Pullman Police Department a leader within the law enforcement community.”
Mayor Glenn Johnson and City Administrator Mike Urban will be initiating a nationwide search for a replacement. Jenkins has committed to extending his tenure until a successor is established.